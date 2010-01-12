Letters: Think on December 7

By LOUIS EVANGELISTA, JASPA ROAD

To the Editor:

With the holidays now upon us and the many thanks being given to our veterans I thought I’d touch on a subject concerning war that I rarely hear about today: The December 7, 1941 attack by the Japanese on Pearl Harbor.

Many folks today understand it was an act of aggression by Japan, ultimately provoking the United States into a war. What I believe most people don’t understand was how dangerous an enemy Japan really was. That, coupled with this country’s mindset of not wanting to get involved in any war outside of our own hemisphere, set up a situation that could have been far worse than it originally was. And it still turned out quite catastrophic.

When a Japanese soldier went to war he went prepared to die. To die for the Japanese emperor was considered the highest honor one of their soldiers could attain. So when it came to a battle, instead of surrendering they would take their own lives. For instance, if we shot at and crippled one of their aircraft from one of our battleships, instead of landing on the water and being taken prisoner, their pilot would crash his plane into the battleship.

The Pacific Ocean covers more than half of this planet. At the height of their power the Japanese took over half of Australasia, were well into Manchuria and even took over some of the Islands that were part of Alaska. They reportedly had plans to come sweeping through California to take over the heartland of this country. If that doesn’t scare a person who wants to do nothing then I don’t know what does.

But go to war we did. If it weren’t for the United States, I can’t imagine anyone stopping the Japanese from doing anything they wanted. Russia declared war on them, but only after we dropped the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

In this country, we do things quite differently. Of course we’re most concerned about the boys on the front lines who are risking their lives to protect the rest of us. I don’t think anyone could argue that.

But don’t forget about the folks who take jobs making the tanks and ships that the young men (and women) need to go into battle with. Or the old lady who knits sweaters and hats for those injured vets who return home. Or a crippled man who goes to his place of worship once a week to pray for his son or daughter in battle. There are many more I’m leaving out, but these are the kinds of people, along with the soldiers, that make this the land of the free and the home of the brave.

So on December 7, take a minute of your day to think and reflect about those vets who gave their lives to protect our freedom. And if you don’t, that’s OK. The rest of us have you covered.



