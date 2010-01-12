Letters: Pearl Harbor memory

By THOMAS BRONSON O’REILLY, SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA

To the Editor:

I joined the Navy in 1938, the year after I graduated from Shelter Island High School. I was stationed at the Kaneohe Naval Air Station when the Japanese attacked on December 7, 1941. We were the first base hit, eight minutes before the attack on the ships at Pearl Harbor.





I witnessed the burials shown in the photo [above]. Sixty-nine years later that moment continues to live on in my memory as though it happened yesterday.





The war ended in August 1945. I was in a tent hospital in Okinawa when peace was declared.



