Letters: Being there for Joey

By CARLA B. CADZIN, SHELTER ISLAND

To the Editor:

On Saturday afternoon, prior to the official basketball tournament starting time of 3 o’clock, players began to sneak into the gym to get their last practice in and to intimidate each other with a bit of friendly banter before the games began. It was clear that even though the players were clad in their various team colors, each team member, volunteer, supporter and fan were all there for the same reason. Joey.

Over the course of three hours, familiar faces were seen up and down the courts; visitors from near and far assembled in the stands and entered raffles, hoping to win the prize of their choice.

Well after the event had concluded, I still heard the sounds of basketballs bouncing, sneakers sliding across the gymnasium floor, and “Get your hot dogs here” playing over and over in my head. I also came to the realization that there was something that far surpassed winning a trophy or gift certificate at the Lt. Joseph Theinert 3-on-3 Tournament.

In the midst of games, and brackets that needed attending to, someone mentioned to me very simply but with an affirming tone, “I have not had this much fun …” I stopped listening after that, having realized that they had admitted they were having “fun.”

I looked around the gymnasium and as I scanned the audience and players one by one, there was not a single person without a smile and a sense of pride gleaming across his or her face. It was at that moment that I knew what the definitive prize of the event was: not only being a member of a community, but specifically the Shelter Island community.



