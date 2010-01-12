Letters: Admiration and thanks

By CHRYSTYNA KESTLER AND THE FAMILY OF 1 LT JOSEPH J. THEINERT, SHELTER ISLAND

To the Editor:

To all who participated in Joe’s Basketball Tournament last Saturday THANK YOU! As a family, we have been continually supported in the most loving of ways by our community. Shelter Island has comforted us, helped us continue to stand, and soothed our hearts. The generosity of spirit extended to us all has helped us to carry on — as Joe would have wanted us to!

There were so many people who helped make the basketball tournament so special and so successful. From the refs, to the cooks, the volunteers selling raffles, manning the doors, and keeping score, the players and spectators, the donors of the raffle prizes — so many did so very much. Thank you for bringing joy to the Thanksgiving weekend.

Ian [Kanarvogel] and Carla [Cadzin], you are spectacular. Thank you for implementing your brilliant idea for a fun event in Joe’s memory. You took charge and moved forward with your plans with such initiative and excitement. Your incredible organization, planning and attention to detail provided us with an occasion we will always remember with love. We are overwhelmed with gratitude to you both.

Shelter Island raises remarkable children who become the most incredible adults! Ian and Carla, you both are fine examples of this.

A comment was made at this outstanding event: “All we had to do was ask and people helped.” That is the essence of Shelter Island.

Again, thank you, Shelter Island, for your ever present love and support.



