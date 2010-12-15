LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, in accordance with the provision of Section 103 of the General Municipal Law, that sealed bids are sought and requested for the purchase of propane for the Town of Shelter Island for the calendar year 2011 for the Town Hall and Assessors’ buildings located at the Town Hall Complex located at 38 North Ferry Road, the Police Department, the Town Hall of Justice and the Legion Hall.

Specifications for such bids may be obtained at the Office of the Shelter Island Town Clerk, Town Hall, 38 North Ferry Road, P. O. Box 1549, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

The sealed bids, together with a non-collusive bid certificate will be received by the Shelter Island Town Clerk at the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, until 11 a.m. on December 27, 2010, at which time they will be opened and read aloud in public.

All bids must be signed and sealed in envelopes plainly marked “BID ON PROPANE” and plainly addressed to the Town Clerk, Town of Shelter Island, P. O. Box 1549, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

The Shelter Island Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any defect or informality in any bid should it be in the best interest of the Town of Shelter Island to do so.

The bid price shall not include any Federal, State or Local Tax from which the Town of Shelter Island is exempt.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: DECEMBER 7, 2010.

2596-1T 12/16

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, in accordance with the provision of Section 103 of the General Municipal Law, that sealed bids are sought and requested for the purchase of fuel oil for the Town of Shelter Island for the calendar year 2011 for the Medical Building, Building Department, the Shelter Island Highway Department building and the Youth Center/Legion Hall building.

Specifications for such bids may be obtained at the Office of the Shelter Island Town Clerk, Town Hall, 38 North Ferry Road, P. O. Box 1549, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

The sealed bids, together with a non-collusive bid certificate will be received by the Shelter Island Town Clerk at the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, until 11 a.m. on December 27, 2010, at which time they will be opened and read aloud in public.

All bids must be signed and sealed in envelopes plainly marked “BID ON FUEL OIL” and plainly addressed to the Town Clerk, Town of Shelter Island, P. O. Box 1549, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

The Shelter Island Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any defect or informality in any bid should it be in the best interest of the Town of Shelter Island to do so.

The bid price shall not include any Federal, State or Local Tax from which the Town of Shelter Island is exempt.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: DECEMBER 7, 2010.

2597-1T 12/16

PUBLIC NOTICE

Advertisement for Bids

Please Take notice that sealed bids for the purchase of Horizontal Baler by the Town of Shelter Island Highways, meeting State Specifications, will be received at the Office of the Town Clerk, Town of Shelter Island, Town Hall located at 38 South Ferry Road Shelter Island – P.O. Box 1549, until 3:00 p.m. on the 29th day of December 2010, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes at the Office of the Town Clerk and shall bear on the face thereof the name and address of the bidder and marked “ Horizontal Baler”.

Detailed specifications/applications are available to any interested bidder at the Town Clerks Office at 38 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964-1549. You may call the Highway Superintendent’s Office at 631-749-1090 with questions. The contract for the above item will be awarded by the Town Board to the lowest responsible bidder. In the event of more than one equally low bid, the Town Board and the Superintendent of Highways reserves the right to award the contract to the most responsible bidder, and to accept the bid deemed most favorable to the Town. The Town Board and the Superintendent of Highways reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to re advertise for new bids.

A certificate of non-collusion must be submitted with each bid.

Mark Ketcham

Superintendent of Highways

Town of Shelter Island

Dated: December 8, 2010

2598-2T 12/16, 23

LEGAL NOTICE

The organizational and regular January meeting of the Shelter Island Fire District will be held on January 4, 2011. Meeting will start at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Office at the Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY.

2599-2T 12/16, 23

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE TAXPAYERS OF THE TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that I Nancy A. Kotula, the undersigned Receiver of Taxes of the Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk and State of New York, have duly received the tax roll and warrant for the collection of taxes within the Town of Shelter Island for the year 2010-2011, and that I will attend at Town Hall, 38 North Ferry Road, in the said Town of Shelter Island from December 1st 2010 to May 31st 2011, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. excepting Saturdays, Sundays and legal holidays for the purpose of receiving the taxes listed on the said roll.

The whole of any such tax or assessment may be paid on or before January 10, 2011 without penalty; also there shall be no penalty if one-half of all such taxes are paid on or before January 10, 2011 and the second one-half of all such taxes are paid on or before May 31, 2011, provided the first one-half tax shall have been paid or shall be paid at the same time.

On such first-half taxes remaining unpaid on January 10, 2011 one percent (1%) of the amount of the first one-half of the tax calculated from January 10th shall be added to the first month or part thereof, and an additional one percent (1%) will be added each month or part thereafter until the return of the warrant to the County Treasurer.

Partial payments may be made pursuant to Suffolk County Resolution No. 1530-2001 with a minimum payment of $200.

TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that pursuant to the provisions of law the tax rolls of the Town of Shelter Island will be returned to the County Treasurer of the County of Suffolk after May 31st, 2011. All delinquent taxes must be paid to the Suffolk County Treasurer with penalties and interest added.

Tax Warrant for the Town of

Shelter Island, New York for:

2010-2011

Amount $ 16,967,399.56

Rates per $1,000 of Assessed Valuation

School

2.8342

Library

.1518

County General Fund

.2085

Erroneous Town Assessments

.0051

New York State MTA Tax

.0070

General Town Wide

1.7659

Highway Town Wide

.3663

General Part Town

.0843

Highway Part Town

.0016

SI Fire District

.2585











Dated: December 7, 2010

Nancy A. Kotula, Receiver of Taxes

Town of Shelter Island

2600-2T 12/16, 23

LEGAL NOTICE

The Shelter Island Fire District is securing bids for fuel oil for the 2011 calendar year for the heating of the Shelter Island Fire District buildings located on Shelter Island, New York. This bid should include fuel oil, 24-hour service, annual cleaning and a service contract. This bid should also include the agreement that the tanks should be filled immediately before any major weather disturbance such as a hurricane or a northeaster that is forecast by the National Weather Service.

Please present your bid by January 4, 2011, 8 p.m. to Jacqueline Tuttle, secretary of the district, at the meeting, which will be held at main fire headquarters, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY, or by mail to P. O. Box 500. Shelter Island, NY, before the meeting.

A notarized non-collusion form must be submitted with the bid. All bids must be placed in sealed envelopes labeled fuel oil bid.

The Shelter Island Fire District reserves the right to accept, reject or modify any bid received if it determines it is in the best interest of the district.

Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle

Secretary

Shelter island Fire District

2601-2T 12/16, 23

LEGAL NOTICE

The Shelter Island Fire District is securing bids for propane for the 2011 calendar year. This bid should include propane, 24-hour service, annual cleaning and a service contract. This bid should also include the agreement that the tanks should be filled immediately before any major weather disturbance such as a hurricane or a northeaster that is forecast by the National Weather Service.

Please present your bid by January 4, 2011, 8 p.m. to Jacqueline Tuttle, secretary of the district, at the meeting,which will be held at Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY or by mail to P. O. Box 500. Shelter Island, NY, before the meeting.

All bids should be placed in sealed envelopes labeled propane bid. A notarized non-collusion form must be submitted with the bid.

The Board of Fire Commissioners reserves the right to accept, reject or modify any bid received if it determines it is in the best interests of the Shelter Island Fire District.

Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle,

Secretary, SI Fire District

2602-2T 12/16, 23