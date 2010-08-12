LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

The Shelter Island Fire District is seeking bids for an enclosed Outside Vertical Lift to be placed on the exterior of Station Three located at 2 Prospect Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965

More information for this job and specs may be obtained from the office of A & A Williams located at 50 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island or by calling the office at 631-749-5155

Bids will be opened in the District Office in the Main Fire House, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, N.Y., on December 20, 2010, at 8 p.m. Please present your bid in person at that time or by mail to P.O. Box 500, Shelter Island, NY 11964. All bids must be placed in a sealed envelope and labeled Outside Vertical Lift bid.

A notarized non-collusion form must be included.

The Board of Fire Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Jacqueline Tuttle

Secretary

Shelter Island Fire District

2590-2T 12/2, 9

LEGAL NOTICE

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

SALE OF 2009/2010

SUFFOLK COUNTY

TAX LIEN SALE

SUFFOLK COUNTY

TREASURER’S OFFICE

WHEREAS ARREARS of taxes on the following several tracts, lots, pieces or parcels of land, in the Town of Shelter Island, arising from the tax levy of 2009/10 and thereby charged and imposed pursuant to law remain due and unpaid; (The names given being those of the reputed owners or occupants as the same appear on the assessment rolls for said tax year, followed by the Suffolk County Tax Map Number ascribed to the parcel as the same appears on the said assessment rolls and amounts including the taxes, penalty, interest, expenses and other charges against the properties for such year.) Outstanding balances may be affected by acceptance of any partial payments made pursuant to Suffolk County Code Chapter 820 and/or the Suffolk County Tax Act §47-a.

NOW, THEREFORE, under the authority given by law, notice is hereby given that, I, as Suffolk County Treasurer, shall on the 10th day of December, 2010, commence the taking of a tax lien on the following lots, tracts, pieces or parcels of land in the Town of Shelter Island. The amount of such tax liens taken shall be for the amount of unpaid taxes, as shall be sufficient to pay all County, Town, Highway, School, District or other taxes assessed thereon, according to or arising from the tax levy of 2009/10 that may then remain due on each thereof, respectively, together with the applicable interest, costs and charges which have arisen or accrued thereon. Such Tax Lien Sale is subject to the right of Suffolk County, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 45 and 46 of the Suffolk County Tax Act.

Tax liens are subject to redemption pursuant to law, by paying to the County Treasurer for the use of the purchaser, his heirs, legal representatives or assigns the sums mentioned, together with interest and any other amount to which the purchaser may be entitled pursuant to law, and the respective charge of the expense of the publication of the notice to redeem the real estate for unpaid taxes as apportioned by the County Treasurer to the real estate so redeemed.

All parcels must be redeemed within twelve months after the date of such Tax Lien Sale except residential properties, which are defined as properties improved by a one, two or three family dwelling unit. The period of redemption for said residential properties shall be thirty-six months after the date of such Tax Lien Sale.

The final date for tax payments without advertisement charges and publications was August 31, 2010. Parcels appearing in this list upon which the taxes and other charges were paid after August 31, 2010, will not be taken for the Tax Lien Sale.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the County Legislature has passed a resolution pursuant to the authority contained in Sections 45 and 46 of the Suffolk County Tax Act which grants the County the option to reject any or all bids, and has authorized and directed the undersigned County Treasurer to bid in and purchase all of the tax liens. Accordingly, all bids on parcels will be rejected at the lien sale and all tax liens will be sold to Suffolk County at that time.

Angie M. Carpenter

Treasurer of Suffolk County

Town of Shelter Island 3-year

2 Smith Bradley C

0700.00100.0100.014000.0000

11,914.85

7 Meridith Shelly

0700.00100.0200.012000.0000

5,122.12

8 Seuss James

0700.00100.0200.032000.0000

3,205.03

13 Keenland Associates, Inc

0700.00500.0600.021000.0000

3,494.86

17 Clark Dennis M &

Ellen

0700.00700.0300.048000.0000

6,864.74

20 Young Donald J & Joann F

0700.00700.0400.033000.0000

8,708.32

23 Boylan Beatrice

0700.00800.0200.048000.0000

1,915.58

24 Higginson Terence P

0700.00800.0200.060000.0000

2,495.57

25 Hayes Christopher M

Fogarty-Hayes Elizabeth A

0700.00800.0300.014001.0000

47.19

30 Doyle N David

Doyle Michael D

0700.01000.0100.036025.0000

57.97

31 Feinstein John &

Mary

0700.01100.0200.018000.0000

1,020.22

41 Smyth Edward &

Rima

0700.01400.0200.061001.0000

418.51

45 S. I Gardens Land, LLC

0700.01500.0300.012003.0000

4,323.89

49 Carr Joanne

0700.01500.0300.091000.0000

1,369.32

53 Ryan Rosemarie J

0700.01500.0400.104001.0000

8,364.52

55 Schultheis Anne

0700.01700.0100.008000.0000

22,305.88

56 Wade William &

Carolyn

0700.01700.0100.058000.0000

124.66

60 Wright Simone B

0700.01800.0200.024001.0000

3,014.83

64 Pfriender George

0700.01800.0200.060000.0000

1,043.07

70 Hannema Living Trust Eileen V

0700.01900.0100.074000.0000

1,783.47

71 Barry, M., K., B., V.

White Barry

0700.01900.0100.094000.0000

184.94

80 Potashner Sheron

0700.02100.0100.024000.0000

89.29

81 Folded Wings, LLC

0700.02200.0100.006000.0000

13,641.71

86 Tetreault Linda F

0700.02200.0100.149000.0000

11,081.61

88 Dalton E. C

0700.02200.0200.058000.0000

10,744.24

91 Shpigel Alex

Arfa Rachel

0700.02300.0100.024006.0000

22,964.36

94 Pfriender George

0700.02300.0200.078000.0000

8,322.25

101 Giuseppone Residence Trust

DIA

0700.02500.0100.017000.0000

725.55

104 H.O.C. Investment, LLC

0700.02600.0100.001003.0000

10,646.86

105 Wieder Gerald

0700.02600.0100.004000.0000

2,072.74

106 Fanelli Loretta G

0700.02600.0100.005000.0000

5,019.43

107 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.013000.0000

137.76

108 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.015000.0000

376.09

109 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.019000.0000

24.63

111 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.021000.0000

88.10

112 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.022000.0000

122.74

115 L I Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.094000.0000

32.13

116 20 Shore Rd. SI LLC

0701.00100.0200.002000.0000

916.06

117 Colby John T Jr &

Elizabeth

0701.00100.0300.021005.0000

10,840.08

Town of Shelter Island 1-year

500001 Rossi Peter

0700.00100.0100.021000.0000

1,273.78

50002 Gaines Henry

0700.00100.0200.042000.0000

2,737.10

500011 Moore Peter

0700.00900.0100.001001.0000

297.77

500020 Schultheis John

0700.01400.0100.058005.0000

1,364.65

500025 Marcello Robert &

Laura

0700.01500.0100.006001.0000

1,505.94

500028 S.I. Center Property, LLC

0700.01500.0300.042000.0000

3,600.69

500030 Floyd Erik H

Floyd Houston C

0700.01700.0100.044007.0000

2,135.86

500031 Houston Christine

0700.01700.0100.044008.0000

2,135.86

500032 Rhodes Alison &

Kenneth

0700.01700.0100.089000.0000

1,279.53

500033 Robinson Theodore

0700.01800.0100.023001.0000

7,717.84

500034 Wright Simone B

0700.01800.0200.028001.0000

94.86

500035 Wright Simone B

0700.01800.0200.029002.0000

82.19

500036 Westwind Knolls

0700.01800.0200.049000.0000

1,324.20

500037 Westwind Knolls

0700.01800.0200.074000.0000

238.88

500043 Feather Frank

0700.01900.0200.113010.0000

149.18

500045 Rafuse Andrew J

0700.02200.0100.007000.0000

5,494.04

500046 Cugliani Tom

0700.02300.0300.022000.0000

1,400.29

500050 H.O.C. Investment, LLC

0700.02600.0100.001005.0000

1,924.68

500051 H.O.C. Investment, LLC

0700.02600.0100.001007.0000

344.23

500052 17 Shore Rd. SI LLC

0701.00100.0200.030000.0000

230.00

2591-2T 12/2, 9

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

OF THE INCORPORATED

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Please take notice the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, December 18, 2010, at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village

of Dering Harbor,

Suffolk County, New York

Dated: December 9, 2010

2592-1T 12/9

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following hearings will be held by the Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals on the 22nd day of December 2010, at the Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Applications are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., or thereafter. Applications may be heard in the order they appear in this notice.

1) A hearing on the application of Julie Ben-Susan for an unmerger of lots at 2 Waverly Place & 5 Clinton Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, NY, which is Zone “AA reverting to A-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/12/02/05&06. Applicant seeks an unmerger under Section 133-22(C) to re-separate the lot into 5,227 and 2,614 s.f. lots.

All persons wishing to be heard should appear at the aforementioned times and place.

By Order of the

Zoning Board of Appeals

Joann Piccozzi, Chairman

2593-1T 12/9

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 3rd day of December, 2010, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Set the annual meeting of the Town Board to be held at 1 p.m. on December 28, 2010, and the Organizational Meeting for the year 2011 to be held at 1 p.m. on January 4, 2011, in the Shelter Island town Hall, Shelter Island, New York.

2. Set a public hearing, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, to be held at 4:45 p.m., prevailing time, on the 14th day of January, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Alessandro Cocco, 47B South Ferry Road, to install a riparian mooring in Coecles Harbor approximately 230’ north of applicant’s dock, 280’ west of the Roush C-3049 mooring and 275’ east of the Cooper C-2320 mooring; said location is designated as 41.067452° N and 72.307089° W.

3. Set a public hearing, pursuant to Section 90-5 the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, to be held at 4:46 p.m., prevailing time, on the 14th day of January 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Alfred Loreto, 2 East Brander Parkway, to install a stake, mooring and pulley system in the Silver Beach Lagoon at a location designated as 41.02882° N and 72.21275° W.

4. Adopted a LOCAL LAW ENTITLED AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 55, DOGS, RE: LICENSING, to wit:

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows:

Section 1. Legislative Intent and Purpose.

The purpose of this local law is to provide for the licensing and identification of dogs, the control and protection of the dog population and the protection of persons, property, domestic animals and deer from dog attack and damage. New York State has turned the role of licensing over to the Town as of January 2011. For the transition, existing state dog licenses will continue in effect until their termination date, and shall be replaced with Shelter Island licenses at that time.

Section 2. Amend Chapter 55, Dogs, of the Shelter Island Town Code as follows:

A. Section 55-2 shall be amended as follows:

§55-2. License Required.

No person shall own or harbor a dog within the Town of Shelter Island unless such dog is licensed as required by this Code.

A. All dogs within the Town of Shelter Island four (4) months of age or older, unless otherwise exempted shall be licensed. The owner of each dog required to be licensed shall obtain, complete and return to the Town Clerk, a dog license application together with the license application fee, any applicable license surcharges and such additional fees as may be established by the Town of Shelter Island. Each license application shall be accompanied by proof that the dog has been vaccinated against rabies or a statement from a licensed veterinarian that such vaccination would endanger the dog’s life in which case vaccination shall not be required. Each license issued shall be valid for a period of one year and shall not be transferable.

1. Any dog harbored within the Town of Shelter Island which is owned by a resident of New York City or licensed by the City of New York, or which is owned by a non-resident of New York State and licensed by a jurisdiction outside the State of New York, shall for a period of thirty (30) days be exempt from the licensing and identification provisions of this local law.

B. The Town of Shelter Island authorizes the Town Clerk to provide, accept and grant an application for a dog license.

C. Fees

1. The Town of Shelter Island hereby establishes the fee for a dog license issued pursuant to this Section at one fee to be set by resolution for a spayed or neutered dog, and another fee set by resolution for an unspayed or unneutered dog. One dollar of the fee is payable to NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets as a surcharge for spayed or neutered dogs, and three dollars of this fee is payable to NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets as a surcharge for unspayed or unneutered dogs. There shall be a separate fee established by resolution to replace lost or damaged tags.

a. Excepted from payment of the license fee are applications submitted for a dog license for any guide, hearing, service, war, working search, detection, police and therapy dogs.

b. The fees may be modified from time to time by resolution of the Town Board as necessary to defray the cost of an enumeration of dogs living within the Town and the cost of providing and replacing identification tags.

B. Section 55-6 shall be amended as follows:

§55-6. Redemption of Impounded Dogs.

The owner of any dog impounded by the Town of Shelter Island shall be entitled to redeem that dog within five (5) business days, excluding the day the dog is impounded, from the day the dog is impounded, provided that the owner produces proof the dog is licensed and identified and pays an impoundment fee as established from time to time by resolution of the Town Board.

Section 3. Effective Date. This Local Law shall take effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

5. Adopted a Local Law entitled SECOND EXTENSION OF MORATORIUM ON DEVELOPMENT IN UNDEVELOPED COASTAL BARRIER DISTRICT PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 133, to wit:

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows:

Section 1. Title.

This Local Law shall be known as “Second Extension of Moratorium on Development in Undeveloped Coastal Barrier District pursuant to Chapter 133”.

Section 2. Legislative Purpose.

On March 19, 2010, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island adopted Local Law No. 1 – 2010 which established a moratorium for applications for land division, approvals or permits of any kind to be accepted, processed or issued for properties within the Undeveloped Coastal Barrier District described in Chapter 133 of the Shelter Island Town Code. This moratorium was for a period of six months. In August 2010 it was extended until the end of 2010. A proposed law, to address the deficiencies in the zone that caused the moratorium, will have been set for public hearing before the end of 2010, but may not be adopted by the expiration of this moratorium. This law would extend the moratorium until March 31, 2010 to provide time to finalize the new regulations.

Section 3. Statutory authority, supersession.

This Local Law is adopted pursuant to the authority of the Municipal Home Rule Law and the New York State Constitution, and expressly supersedes the provisions of Chapter 53 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island. To the extent that any conflict exists between the provisions of this Local Law and certain provisions of the New York Town Law, which may provide time limitations on the review, processing, or deciding of applications by Town Boards or other agencies, this Local Law shall take precedence over and shall supersede those provisions of the Town Law. This declaration of precedence or supersession is made by the authority of the Town’s municipal home rule powers, pursuant to Sections 10(1)(ii)(a)(14) and 10(1)(ii)(d)(3) of the Municipal Home Rule Law, Section 10(6) of the Statute of Local Governments, and Article I, Section 2(b)(3) of the New York State Constitution.

Section 4. Compliance with State Environmental Quality Review Act.

The adoption of this Local Law is classified as a Type II action pursuant to 6 NYCRR Section 17.5(c)(30). No review of the action is therefore required by the State Environmental Quality Review Act.

Section 5. Extension of Moratorium.

Local Law No. 1 – 2010, which was scheduled to expire six months from the effective date, is hereby extended through March 31, 2011. The moratorium on applications for land division, approvals or permits of any kind to be accepted, processed or issued for properties within the Undeveloped Coastal Barrier District described in Chapter 133 of the Shelter Island Town Code, as established by Local Law 1 – 2010, shall continue in full force and effect for that period of time.

Section 6. Severability.

The provisions of this Local Law are intended to be severable. If any provisions of this Local Law shall be found by a court of competent jurisdiction to be unconstitutional or otherwise invalid, such finding shall not be deemed to invalidate the Local Law as a whole, nor any other section or provision thereof, other than that which is found to be unconstitutional or otherwise invalid.

Section 7. Effective Date.

This Local Law shall take effect upon the filing with the Secretary of State.

6. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Steven Eisenstadt “Gimme Shelter Trust”, 67 South Menantic Road, to install a mooring in West Neck Harbor approximately 120 feet from shore of applicant; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the W-2254 Joan Bregstein and David Burstein mooring.

7. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Patrick Parcells, Sylvester Road, to replace 62’ of bulkhead and fill, replace decking and stringers on dock, and replace sill on cabana and support with helix anchors.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: DECEMBER 6, 2010

2594-1T 12/9

PUBLIC NOTICE

RESOLUTION ADOPTED

SUBJECT TO

PERMISSIVE REFERENDUM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the following resolution was duly adopted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island on the 3rd day of December, 2010, subject to permissive referendum, to wit:

“Whereas”, the Superintendent of Highways has requested permission to purchase one Baler, and

“Whereas”, the Superintendent of Highways wishes to expend funds from the Highway Equipment Capital Reserve Fund for said baler in the amount not to exceed $90,000.00, now, Therefore

BE IT RESOLVED, That the Town Board hereby approves the aforementioned expenditure and wishes to authorize the payment for said purchase, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, That within 10 days after the adoption of this resolution by the Town Board, the Town Clerk shall, as set forth in Town Law §90, post and publish a notice which shall set forth the date of the adoption of this resolution and contain an abstract of this resolution, concisely stating the purpose and effect thereof. Such notice shall specify that such resolution was adopted subject to a permissive referendum, upon such approval. This resolution is adopted subject to a permissive referendum pursuant to General Municipal Law 6-C, and shall not take effect until 30 days from the date of adoption.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: DECEMBER 3, 2010

2595-1T 12/9