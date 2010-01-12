Legal Advertisements
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS
LEGAL NOTICE
The Shelter Island Fire District is seeking bids for an enclosed Outside Vertical Lift to be placed on the exterior of Station Three located at 2 Prospect Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965
More information for this job and specs may be obtained from the office of A & A Williams located at 50 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island or by calling the office at 631-749-5155
Bids will be opened in the District Office in the Main Fire House, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, N.Y., on December 20, 2010, at 8 p.m. Please present your bid in person at that time or by mail to P.O. Box 500, Shelter Island, NY 11964. All bids must be placed in a sealed envelope and labeled Outside Vertical Lift bid.
A notarized non-collusion form must be included.
The Board of Fire Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
Jacqueline Tuttle
Secretary
Shelter Island Fire District
2590-2T 12/2, 9
LEGAL NOTICE
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
SALE OF 2009/2010
SUFFOLK COUNTY
TAX LIEN SALE
SUFFOLK COUNTY
TREASURER’S OFFICE
WHEREAS ARREARS of taxes on the following several tracts, lots, pieces or parcels of land, in the Town of Shelter Island, arising from the tax levy of 2009/10 and thereby charged and imposed pursuant to law remain due and unpaid; (The names given being those of the reputed owners or occupants as the same appear on the assessment rolls for said tax year, followed by the Suffolk County Tax Map Number ascribed to the parcel as the same appears on the said assessment rolls and amounts including the taxes, penalty, interest, expenses and other charges against the properties for such year.) Outstanding balances may be affected by acceptance of any partial payments made pursuant to Suffolk County Code Chapter 820 and/or the Suffolk County Tax Act §47-a.
NOW, THEREFORE, under the authority given by law, notice is hereby given that, I, as Suffolk County Treasurer, shall on the 10th day of December, 2010, commence the taking of a tax lien on the following lots, tracts, pieces or parcels of land in the Town of Shelter Island. The amount of such tax liens taken shall be for the amount of unpaid taxes, as shall be sufficient to pay all County, Town, Highway, School, District or other taxes assessed thereon, according to or arising from the tax levy of 2009/10 that may then remain due on each thereof, respectively, together with the applicable interest, costs and charges which have arisen or accrued thereon. Such Tax Lien Sale is subject to the right of Suffolk County, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 45 and 46 of the Suffolk County Tax Act.
Tax liens are subject to redemption pursuant to law, by paying to the County Treasurer for the use of the purchaser, his heirs, legal representatives or assigns the sums mentioned, together with interest and any other amount to which the purchaser may be entitled pursuant to law, and the respective charge of the expense of the publication of the notice to redeem the real estate for unpaid taxes as apportioned by the County Treasurer to the real estate so redeemed.
All parcels must be redeemed within twelve months after the date of such Tax Lien Sale except residential properties, which are defined as properties improved by a one, two or three family dwelling unit. The period of redemption for said residential properties shall be thirty-six months after the date of such Tax Lien Sale.
The final date for tax payments without advertisement charges and publications was August 31, 2010. Parcels appearing in this list upon which the taxes and other charges were paid after August 31, 2010, will not be taken for the Tax Lien Sale.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the County Legislature has passed a resolution pursuant to the authority contained in Sections 45 and 46 of the Suffolk County Tax Act which grants the County the option to reject any or all bids, and has authorized and directed the undersigned County Treasurer to bid in and purchase all of the tax liens. Accordingly, all bids on parcels will be rejected at the lien sale and all tax liens will be sold to Suffolk County at that time.
Angie M. Carpenter
Treasurer of Suffolk County
Town of Shelter Island 3-year
2 Smith Bradley C
0700.00100.0100.014000.0000
11,914.85
7 Meridith Shelly
0700.00100.0200.012000.0000
5,122.12
8 Seuss James
0700.00100.0200.032000.0000
3,205.03
13 Keenland Associates, Inc
0700.00500.0600.021000.0000
3,494.86
17 Clark Dennis M &
Ellen
0700.00700.0300.048000.0000
6,864.74
20 Young Donald J & Joann F
0700.00700.0400.033000.0000
8,708.32
23 Boylan Beatrice
0700.00800.0200.048000.0000
1,915.58
24 Higginson Terence P
0700.00800.0200.060000.0000
2,495.57
25 Hayes Christopher M
Fogarty-Hayes Elizabeth A
0700.00800.0300.014001.0000
47.19
30 Doyle N David
Doyle Michael D
0700.01000.0100.036025.0000
57.97
31 Feinstein John &
Mary
0700.01100.0200.018000.0000
1,020.22
41 Smyth Edward &
Rima
0700.01400.0200.061001.0000
418.51
45 S. I Gardens Land, LLC
0700.01500.0300.012003.0000
4,323.89
49 Carr Joanne
0700.01500.0300.091000.0000
1,369.32
53 Ryan Rosemarie J
0700.01500.0400.104001.0000
8,364.52
55 Schultheis Anne
0700.01700.0100.008000.0000
22,305.88
56 Wade William &
Carolyn
0700.01700.0100.058000.0000
124.66
60 Wright Simone B
0700.01800.0200.024001.0000
3,014.83
64 Pfriender George
0700.01800.0200.060000.0000
1,043.07
70 Hannema Living Trust Eileen V
0700.01900.0100.074000.0000
1,783.47
71 Barry, M., K., B., V.
White Barry
0700.01900.0100.094000.0000
184.94
80 Potashner Sheron
0700.02100.0100.024000.0000
89.29
81 Folded Wings, LLC
0700.02200.0100.006000.0000
13,641.71
86 Tetreault Linda F
0700.02200.0100.149000.0000
11,081.61
88 Dalton E. C
0700.02200.0200.058000.0000
10,744.24
91 Shpigel Alex
Arfa Rachel
0700.02300.0100.024006.0000
22,964.36
94 Pfriender George
0700.02300.0200.078000.0000
8,322.25
101 Giuseppone Residence Trust
DIA
0700.02500.0100.017000.0000
725.55
104 H.O.C. Investment, LLC
0700.02600.0100.001003.0000
10,646.86
105 Wieder Gerald
0700.02600.0100.004000.0000
2,072.74
106 Fanelli Loretta G
0700.02600.0100.005000.0000
5,019.43
107 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc
0700.02800.0100.013000.0000
137.76
108 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc
0700.02800.0100.015000.0000
376.09
109 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc
0700.02800.0100.019000.0000
24.63
111 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc
0700.02800.0100.021000.0000
88.10
112 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc
0700.02800.0100.022000.0000
122.74
115 L I Oyster Farms, Inc
0700.02800.0100.094000.0000
32.13
116 20 Shore Rd. SI LLC
0701.00100.0200.002000.0000
916.06
117 Colby John T Jr &
Elizabeth
0701.00100.0300.021005.0000
10,840.08
Town of Shelter Island 1-year
500001 Rossi Peter
0700.00100.0100.021000.0000
1,273.78
50002 Gaines Henry
0700.00100.0200.042000.0000
2,737.10
500011 Moore Peter
0700.00900.0100.001001.0000
297.77
500020 Schultheis John
0700.01400.0100.058005.0000
1,364.65
500025 Marcello Robert &
Laura
0700.01500.0100.006001.0000
1,505.94
500028 S.I. Center Property, LLC
0700.01500.0300.042000.0000
3,600.69
500030 Floyd Erik H
Floyd Houston C
0700.01700.0100.044007.0000
2,135.86
500031 Houston Christine
0700.01700.0100.044008.0000
2,135.86
500032 Rhodes Alison &
Kenneth
0700.01700.0100.089000.0000
1,279.53
500033 Robinson Theodore
0700.01800.0100.023001.0000
7,717.84
500034 Wright Simone B
0700.01800.0200.028001.0000
94.86
500035 Wright Simone B
0700.01800.0200.029002.0000
82.19
500036 Westwind Knolls
0700.01800.0200.049000.0000
1,324.20
500037 Westwind Knolls
0700.01800.0200.074000.0000
238.88
500043 Feather Frank
0700.01900.0200.113010.0000
149.18
500045 Rafuse Andrew J
0700.02200.0100.007000.0000
5,494.04
500046 Cugliani Tom
0700.02300.0300.022000.0000
1,400.29
500050 H.O.C. Investment, LLC
0700.02600.0100.001005.0000
1,924.68
500051 H.O.C. Investment, LLC
0700.02600.0100.001007.0000
344.23
500052 17 Shore Rd. SI LLC
0701.00100.0200.030000.0000
230.00
2591-2T 12/2, 9