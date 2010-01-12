LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

The Shelter Island Fire District is seeking bids for an enclosed Outside Vertical Lift to be placed on the exterior of Station Three located at 2 Prospect Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965

More information for this job and specs may be obtained from the office of A & A Williams located at 50 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island or by calling the office at 631-749-5155

Bids will be opened in the District Office in the Main Fire House, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, N.Y., on December 20, 2010, at 8 p.m. Please present your bid in person at that time or by mail to P.O. Box 500, Shelter Island, NY 11964. All bids must be placed in a sealed envelope and labeled Outside Vertical Lift bid.

A notarized non-collusion form must be included.

The Board of Fire Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Jacqueline Tuttle

Secretary

Shelter Island Fire District

2590-2T 12/2, 9

LEGAL NOTICE

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

SALE OF 2009/2010

SUFFOLK COUNTY

TAX LIEN SALE

SUFFOLK COUNTY

TREASURER’S OFFICE

WHEREAS ARREARS of taxes on the following several tracts, lots, pieces or parcels of land, in the Town of Shelter Island, arising from the tax levy of 2009/10 and thereby charged and imposed pursuant to law remain due and unpaid; (The names given being those of the reputed owners or occupants as the same appear on the assessment rolls for said tax year, followed by the Suffolk County Tax Map Number ascribed to the parcel as the same appears on the said assessment rolls and amounts including the taxes, penalty, interest, expenses and other charges against the properties for such year.) Outstanding balances may be affected by acceptance of any partial payments made pursuant to Suffolk County Code Chapter 820 and/or the Suffolk County Tax Act §47-a.

NOW, THEREFORE, under the authority given by law, notice is hereby given that, I, as Suffolk County Treasurer, shall on the 10th day of December, 2010, commence the taking of a tax lien on the following lots, tracts, pieces or parcels of land in the Town of Shelter Island. The amount of such tax liens taken shall be for the amount of unpaid taxes, as shall be sufficient to pay all County, Town, Highway, School, District or other taxes assessed thereon, according to or arising from the tax levy of 2009/10 that may then remain due on each thereof, respectively, together with the applicable interest, costs and charges which have arisen or accrued thereon. Such Tax Lien Sale is subject to the right of Suffolk County, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 45 and 46 of the Suffolk County Tax Act.

Tax liens are subject to redemption pursuant to law, by paying to the County Treasurer for the use of the purchaser, his heirs, legal representatives or assigns the sums mentioned, together with interest and any other amount to which the purchaser may be entitled pursuant to law, and the respective charge of the expense of the publication of the notice to redeem the real estate for unpaid taxes as apportioned by the County Treasurer to the real estate so redeemed.

All parcels must be redeemed within twelve months after the date of such Tax Lien Sale except residential properties, which are defined as properties improved by a one, two or three family dwelling unit. The period of redemption for said residential properties shall be thirty-six months after the date of such Tax Lien Sale.

The final date for tax payments without advertisement charges and publications was August 31, 2010. Parcels appearing in this list upon which the taxes and other charges were paid after August 31, 2010, will not be taken for the Tax Lien Sale.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the County Legislature has passed a resolution pursuant to the authority contained in Sections 45 and 46 of the Suffolk County Tax Act which grants the County the option to reject any or all bids, and has authorized and directed the undersigned County Treasurer to bid in and purchase all of the tax liens. Accordingly, all bids on parcels will be rejected at the lien sale and all tax liens will be sold to Suffolk County at that time.

Angie M. Carpenter

Treasurer of Suffolk County

Town of Shelter Island 3-year

2 Smith Bradley C

0700.00100.0100.014000.0000

11,914.85

7 Meridith Shelly

0700.00100.0200.012000.0000

5,122.12

8 Seuss James

0700.00100.0200.032000.0000

3,205.03

13 Keenland Associates, Inc

0700.00500.0600.021000.0000

3,494.86

17 Clark Dennis M &

Ellen

0700.00700.0300.048000.0000

6,864.74

20 Young Donald J & Joann F

0700.00700.0400.033000.0000

8,708.32

23 Boylan Beatrice

0700.00800.0200.048000.0000

1,915.58

24 Higginson Terence P

0700.00800.0200.060000.0000

2,495.57

25 Hayes Christopher M

Fogarty-Hayes Elizabeth A

0700.00800.0300.014001.0000

47.19

30 Doyle N David

Doyle Michael D

0700.01000.0100.036025.0000

57.97

31 Feinstein John &

Mary

0700.01100.0200.018000.0000

1,020.22

41 Smyth Edward &

Rima

0700.01400.0200.061001.0000

418.51

45 S. I Gardens Land, LLC

0700.01500.0300.012003.0000

4,323.89

49 Carr Joanne

0700.01500.0300.091000.0000

1,369.32

53 Ryan Rosemarie J

0700.01500.0400.104001.0000

8,364.52

55 Schultheis Anne

0700.01700.0100.008000.0000

22,305.88

56 Wade William &

Carolyn

0700.01700.0100.058000.0000

124.66

60 Wright Simone B

0700.01800.0200.024001.0000

3,014.83

64 Pfriender George

0700.01800.0200.060000.0000

1,043.07

70 Hannema Living Trust Eileen V

0700.01900.0100.074000.0000

1,783.47

71 Barry, M., K., B., V.

White Barry

0700.01900.0100.094000.0000

184.94

80 Potashner Sheron

0700.02100.0100.024000.0000

89.29

81 Folded Wings, LLC

0700.02200.0100.006000.0000

13,641.71

86 Tetreault Linda F

0700.02200.0100.149000.0000

11,081.61

88 Dalton E. C

0700.02200.0200.058000.0000

10,744.24

91 Shpigel Alex

Arfa Rachel

0700.02300.0100.024006.0000

22,964.36

94 Pfriender George

0700.02300.0200.078000.0000

8,322.25

101 Giuseppone Residence Trust

DIA

0700.02500.0100.017000.0000

725.55

104 H.O.C. Investment, LLC

0700.02600.0100.001003.0000

10,646.86

105 Wieder Gerald

0700.02600.0100.004000.0000

2,072.74

106 Fanelli Loretta G

0700.02600.0100.005000.0000

5,019.43

107 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.013000.0000

137.76

108 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.015000.0000

376.09

109 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.019000.0000

24.63

111 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.021000.0000

88.10

112 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.022000.0000

122.74

115 L I Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.094000.0000

32.13

116 20 Shore Rd. SI LLC

0701.00100.0200.002000.0000

916.06

117 Colby John T Jr &

Elizabeth

0701.00100.0300.021005.0000

10,840.08

Town of Shelter Island 1-year

500001 Rossi Peter

0700.00100.0100.021000.0000

1,273.78

50002 Gaines Henry

0700.00100.0200.042000.0000

2,737.10

500011 Moore Peter

0700.00900.0100.001001.0000

297.77

500020 Schultheis John

0700.01400.0100.058005.0000

1,364.65

500025 Marcello Robert &

Laura

0700.01500.0100.006001.0000

1,505.94

500028 S.I. Center Property, LLC

0700.01500.0300.042000.0000

3,600.69

500030 Floyd Erik H

Floyd Houston C

0700.01700.0100.044007.0000

2,135.86

500031 Houston Christine

0700.01700.0100.044008.0000

2,135.86

500032 Rhodes Alison &

Kenneth

0700.01700.0100.089000.0000

1,279.53

500033 Robinson Theodore

0700.01800.0100.023001.0000

7,717.84

500034 Wright Simone B

0700.01800.0200.028001.0000

94.86

500035 Wright Simone B

0700.01800.0200.029002.0000

82.19

500036 Westwind Knolls

0700.01800.0200.049000.0000

1,324.20

500037 Westwind Knolls

0700.01800.0200.074000.0000

238.88

500043 Feather Frank

0700.01900.0200.113010.0000

149.18

500045 Rafuse Andrew J

0700.02200.0100.007000.0000

5,494.04

500046 Cugliani Tom

0700.02300.0300.022000.0000

1,400.29

500050 H.O.C. Investment, LLC

0700.02600.0100.001005.0000

1,924.68

500051 H.O.C. Investment, LLC

0700.02600.0100.001007.0000

344.23

500052 17 Shore Rd. SI LLC

0701.00100.0200.030000.0000

230.00

2591-2T 12/2, 9