Ladies Bowling: Surozenski rocks to top once more

By Fay “The Fantom” Walker

Sherri Surozenski was dancing up a storm last week, making her our 12th Bowler of the Week. She had three open frames to kick off the night with a 168, 33 pins over her average. Sashaying Sherri had 4 spares in a row for a 164 in the second game. Closing out the night, she went Dutch for a 152. She had a high handicap series with a score of 604 and was 79 pins over her average for her series.

Spare Us took all 11 from the Fabulous Five. Fab Audrey Marshall went Dutch for a 122 as did Spare Ellie Labrozzi with a 141. Sue Klenawicus rolled 5 straight spares for a 159 and the first game for the Spares. Jackie Brewer went Dutch in the second game with two open frames, rolling a 184. Liz Lechmanski tried for an all-spare game, but left one open for a 152. Ellie tried the same, but had 1 strike giving her a 177. The third game brought a high 148 to Fab Betty Kontje. Meddi Shaw added 16 pins to her average for a 108 and a final Spare win.

The Odd Balls got even with Paint by Numbers. Donna Clark went Dutch in the first game for a 127, while teammate Linda Springer pulled a poult for a 145 for the PbNs. Stephanie Tybaert and Lee Oliver were all alone for their team, but Lee’s 135 cinched a 15-pin win for the Odd Balls. Donna was over average again in the second game, as Linda went Dutch for a 152. Steph had 4 spares in a row for a 145 to take the second game for her OBs. Lee and Steph fell just shy of their averages in the last game. Donna had her high of the night with four open frames for a 157. Linda had two open for a 164. Ginny Gibbs decided to jump into the action with a turkey for a 148 and a PbN win.

Brick Laying Babes took all 11 from the Rockettes. Sherri and Fay Rodriguez-Walker were dancing solo without the rest of their team. Babe Lisa Goody had an easy 123 in the first game. Captain Laura Marcello went for double spares for a 146. High roller Tracy Gibbs went Dutch and then struck out in the 10th frame for a 174. Sherri was leading, and Fay was struggling in the first two games. Lisa went Dutch for a 132, Mary Rando pulled out the Pilates for a 149 tie with Laura, and Tracy marked every frame. With a poult and some Dutch, Tracy pulled in a whopping 213, giving her the weekly as well as annual honor of high scratch game. Fay finally followed Sherri’s lead and ended 10 pins behind with a 142. With most of their energy spent, Laura and Tracy still managed 4 spares in a row for a 129 and a 167 respectively — and the final win.

The Lucky Strikes took all 11 points from the Guttersnipes. Cathy Driscoll had her high of the night, a 132, with no backup from her team. Farragh Callahan and Alison Bevilacqua added some wood to their scores, while Captain Julie Fanelli tried for a poult and a turkey to end with a 156 for the Strikes. Snipe Sue Warner went Dutch with one open frame for a 192 with no cover fire from her team. Lucky Strikes were pulling in a lot of spares. Corrine Wilutis bowled her high of the night with a 113. Alison and Julie went mark for mark. Allie had a 129, Julie a 128. Farragh went Dutch for her own high of 141. In the third game, Cathy pulled a poult while Sue bagged four spares for a 126 and a 167 respectively. With 34 pins over average, Erica Tome carried her team to the final victory with a 132.





Week 12 team standings

Team Won Lost

Odd Balls 79.5 52.5

Paint by Numbers 70.0 62.0

Fabulous Five 68.0 64.0

Brick Laying Babes 68.0 64.0

Lucky Strikes 65.0 67.0

Spare Us 62.0 70.0

Guttersnipes 62.0 70.0

Rockettes 53.5 78.5