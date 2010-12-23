The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the November 15 and 29 sessions of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Patricia Quigley was on the bench for these two sessions of Justice Court.

NOVEMBER 15 SESSION

Laura M. Abramson of Shelter Island was fined $500 plus a state surcharge of $260, for a charge of driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. She completed 40 hours of community service and received a 90-day license suspension.

Charges of failure to keep to the right and a lane violation were dismissed in satisfaction.

Juan J. Castellanos-Cordero of Greenport was fined $75 plus $85 for unlicensed driving.

Laura S. Estreich of Brooklyn was fined $50 pus $85 for a turn signal violation. She was fined $500 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI. Ms. Estreich completed 82 hours of community service. She received a 90-day license suspension and a six-month conditional discharge.A charge of failure to keep to the right and unlicensed driving were dismissed in satisfaction.

Sean P. McCarthy of Shelter Island was fined $250 plus $125 for disorderly conduct. He received a one-year conditional discharge.

Charles E. McConnell Jr. of Madison, New Jersey was fined $700 plus $400 for DWI, reduced from aggravated DWI. His license was suspended for six months and he received three years’ probation. A lane violation was dismissed in satisfaction.

A lane violation and DWI charge against Paul R. Moschetta of Shelter Island were dismissed in Shelter Island Court as a result of a grand jury indictment.

Daniel V. Pacimeo of Patchogue was fined $20 plus $85 for disobeying a traffic device.

Zachary R. Reylek of Shelter Island was fined $500 plus $260 for DWAI-drugs, reduced from DWI-drugs. He received a 90-day license suspension and a six-month conditional discharge. A seat belt violation, failure to keep to the right, possession of marijuana and an ABC violation/minor were dismissed in satisfaction.

A charge of marijuana possession in a separate case was also dismissed in satisfaction.

Wilian Rivera of Riverhead was fined $100 plus $85 for speeding, 30 mph in a 25-mph zone, reduced from 40 mph. He was also fined $50 plus $85 for driving without a license.

Tea Torres of Menham, New Jersey was fined $100 plus $85 for speeding — 30 mph in a 25-mph zone, reduced from 38 mph.

One individual was issued a criminal summons for failure to appear in court.

Twenty-four cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 21 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, two at the court’s request and one by mutual consent.

NOVEMBER 29 SESSION

John V. Bach of Southampton was fined $75 plus $55 for a light violation.

Juan P. Campoverde of East Hampton was fined $50 plus $85 for unlicensed driving. A charge of driving and using a cellphone without a hands-free device was dismissed. Mr. Campoverde completed 50 hours of community service.

Jean P. DeDalmas of Rye was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a charge of unsafe backing.

Miguel V. Flores of Brooklyn was fined $40 for keeping an undersized porgy.

Sean P. Ohara of Southold was fined $500 plus $260 for DWI. His license was suspended for six months and he received a one-year conditional discharge. A lane violation was dismissed in satisfaction.

Devin J. Segal of East Hampton was fined $100 plus $85 for speeding — 50 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Abraham L. Susser of East Hampton was fined $150 plus $85 for driving at imprudent speed, reduced from DWI-drugs. He completed 42 hours of community service. A lane violation and failure to keep to the right were dismissed in satisfaction.

Seventeen cases were adjourned until later dates on the calendar — 12 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, two at the court’s request and three by mutual consent. Two individuals were cited as scofflaws for failure to appear in court.