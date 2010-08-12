Judges pick three top Science Fair projects





When the gymnasium doors opened at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, a crowd of parents and friends streamed in to view the 70 exhibits in the 46th annual Shelter Island School Science Fair.





Senior Division participants (in 9th and 10th grades) displayed experiments in a variety of topics: Does sun block prevent skin cancer? How do glues compare? Which school fountain has the most bacteria? They looked at the effect of UV light on yeast and baking soda on cupcakes.

In the Junior Division, 7th and 8th graders mounted projects ranging from the relative merits of Gatorade and Coke, why leftovers can be bad for you but video games not necessarily so, and pondered questions such as which exercise machine burns the most calories and what angle is best for sinking baskets.

A dozen judges drawn from the community and regional educational and research facilities, including Plum Island and Brookhaven laboratories, spent the afternoon studying the entries and interviewing the students about their projects. Then at 7 p.m. Sharon Gibbs, Middle School science teacher and the Science Fair coordinator, announced the blue ribbon, medal and Best of Fair winners in each division to cheers from the crowd in the bleachers.





For the first time in more than 20 years, two students tied for the Best of Fair honors: Matthew BeltCappellino and his project, Free-Range Chickens: Are They Worth the Hype?, and Drew Garrison for his dizziness experiment, You Spin Me Right Round, Baby, Right Round.





The Junior Division Best of Fair plaque went to 7th grader Christopher Doyle for his project, Measuring the Speed of Light.

MORE WINNING PROJECTS

These students and their projects were selected as medalists in the senior division: Jillian Calabro (Which Fertilizer Creates the Largest Amount of Algae Growth?), Erin Colligan (Teen/Parent Interests), Thomas Fay (Where’s the Wind?), Brianna Kimmelmann (Flying Car), Aterahme Lawrence (Tsunami! The Science Behind Tsunamis), KeriAnn Mahoney (Some Gum Gets It Done) and Taylor Sherman (How Does Homemade Glue Compare to Store-Bought Glue?).

Senior Division winners of blue ribbons were Carter Brigham, Elias Fokine, Quinn Hundgen, Macklin Lang, Libby Liszanckie, Aidan Monti, Thomas Mysliborski, David Oliver, AnnaMarie Ruscica and Riley Willumsen.

Nine participants earned medals for their Junior Division projects: Kelly Colligan (Got Taste?), Kenna McCarthy (Get Rid of Those Leftovers), Connor Rice (Video Games Not as Bad as You Think), Thomas Card (Non-Dominant Domination), Inga Cordts (Brain Processing Speed), Liam Cummings (Rainbow Flames), Olivia Garrison (Does Viscosity Affect Velocity?), Julia Martin (Marshmallows) and Haley Sulahian (Round and Round They Go, Where They Stop Only the Eyes and Ears Know: Balance and Dizziness).

Blue ribbons in the Junior Division were awarded to Elizabeth Dunning, Serina Kaasik, Peter Kropf, Henry Lang, Maksym Moroz, Margaret Michalak, Tristan Wissemann, Patrick Doyle, Leila Mulligan and Nichole Poleshuk.

The top exhibits in each division will be submitted to the Long Island Science Congress next spring, where Shelter Island has earned 643 awards over the years.

In addition to the ribbons, medals and plaques, more than $2,400 in cash, gift certificates and other prizes was donated by 26 local businesses and community groups.

Interim Superintendent Robert Parry said in his opening remarks that “This is a very impressive science fair,” and he had seen any number of fairs in his time, he added. If the enthusiastic applause throughout the program was any indication, those in the bleachers agreed with the superintendent.