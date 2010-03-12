Jr. high volleyball squad fights but falls to Pierson in season opener

The Indians were unable to pull out a win in their season-opener at Pierson yesterday, just barely falling short in the fifth-set tiebreaker, 25-21.









Shelter Island won yesterday’s first set, 25-17, but then lost the next two, 25-22 and 25-16. The Indians answered back and rolled over Pierson, 25-13, but eventually allowed the Whalers to squeak by in the last set, 25-21. Junior high plays the first-to-win-three-sets format, and unlike high school games, a team doesn’t have to be serving to earn a point.

“I think for their first game they did great,” junior high Coach Karen Gibbs said after the game. The girls have only had a handful of practices since the first one on November 15, but Coach Gibbs is already seeing the squad come together. “They really play well together: they try to encourage each other and help each other out. It’s really nice to have a team like that.”

The Indians put quite a few points on the board with their serves in yesterday’s match. They’ve been working on their overhand serves in practice and nearly every member of the ten-girl squad serves overhand, a rarity in junior high volleyball.

Olivia Garrison served for a 5-point streak in the first set, and Felicity Williams served for 5 points in a row in the second set. In the fourth, both Garrison and Williams went to the line for 7 points in a row, each.

Coach Gibbs noted strong performances from Garrison and Williams as well as Shawna Goody, Kelly Colligan and Elizabeth Dunning, about whom Coach Gibbs said “I was really proud of Liz today, she really moved to the ball.”

Coach Gibbs describes this year’s team as “small but mighty,” in reference to both the team’s thin roster and the small stature of many of the girls. Though players may be short, it doesn’t mean the girls can’t perform: “I have a few of them who are my secret weapons: they’re little tiny girls but they can hit a ball like you wouldn’t believe.” Plus, fewer players means more game time for all of them, allowing them to develop their skills now so they can really excel at the high school level.

The Shelter Island varsity squad showed the girls what’s possible if they work hard: the Indians went undefeated and fought all the way to the state championships in Glens Falls, in which they won a game for the first time. “They’ve watched and know what they can aspire to,” said Coach Gibbs. “I’m hoping for a really good season.”

The girls’ next game is December 8 at East Hampton at 4:30 p.m.