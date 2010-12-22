JH Basketball: Junior Indians fall hard

The junior high boys endured a tough loss to East Hampton in the Indians’ fifth match-up of the year on December 17.





The bout started out slowly with just 9 points: a basket from John Sturges and a free throw from Peter Kropf along with 3 East Hampton baskets ended the quarter 6-3, East Hampton. Despite 3 baskets from Tristan Wissemann and 1 from Kropf in the second quarter, East Hampton extended their lead to 26-11 by the end of the half.

The Bonackers continued hammering away in the third quarter, scoring another 13 points, but not without the Indians showing a little flair when Wissemann threaded a bounce pass through a couple of Bonackers’ defenders to Kropf, who put it up for 2 points to end the third. The Indians seemed to hit their stride in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 points (more than the previous three quarters combined) including baskets from Billy Boeklen and a free throw from Sturges just 7 seconds before the final buzzer.

But the early-game deficit was too much to overcome and the Bonackers took home the win, 55-32.

“We do what we can with what we’ve got,” explained junior high Coach Rick Osmer. Their opponents come from a very large school, Coach Osmer said, and even with a cut policy the team still had double the number of players as Shelter Island. Furthermore, he said, “I’ve got some kids that never played before.” Their season record is now 1-3, not including a loss to Bridgehampton during a scrimmage.

“At the junior high level we’re just working on the basics: catching, passing, ball fakes, lay ups, defense and trying to get them to learn a fundamental offense.” The junior hoopsters showed an understanding of offensive maneuvers as they called plays like “Power” while charging down the court or “T” while tossing the ball in from out of bounds. “But when it becomes complicated — if the first option breaks down — then the whole thing breaks down.”

The boys have plenty of time to hone their technique during practices over winter break before their next game at home at 4 p.m. on January 4 versus Bridgehampton.