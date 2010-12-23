Island Profile: The road to retirement leads to a different kind of retreat









Barbara Olton, who hails originally from the outskirts of Buffalo, New York found her way to Hay Beach in 1980, with her husband Chuck, formerly the Dean of Faculty at Barnard College. They built “a Ralph Kast house,” which has evolved over the years. “We added ‘a geriatric space,’” she said, laughing, “as in a downstairs bedroom and bath.”

A graduate of Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts, Barbara was uncertain which career path she wanted, but subsequently, worked as a ghost writer, medical researcher, nature preserve director, Barnard College staff member, and for the last 23 years of her work life, wore many hats at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. In her last assignment there, much of her work was centered on its international aspects.

Much as she loved it, this mother of two and grandmother of four, looked forward to retiring at age 66, and in 2004, she did. “I vowed when I retired that I was not going to do anything for one year, to really figure out what I wanted to do. I thought it would be something international, but a friend of mine who was on the board of The Retreat” — a social service agency based in East Hampton that assists battered women and their children — “invited me to come and visit their shelter. I must say I was very interested, really captivated. When they invited me to join the board I couldn’t say no.”

But the decision marked a significant departure for her. None of her other positions had been even remotely related to the fields of psychology or social work. “But throughout my adult life, I’ve seen plenty of ways in which women have been undermined. And this is because, I think, they don’t feel empowered. That this agency is able to give women the tools to recognize that the lives they’re leading are not normal or healthy but damaging to their children, that they can use their energy not to satisfy someone else but to develop a life of their own, that’s for me a passionate cause.”

Barbara is now president of the Retreat’s Board of Directors. She went on to describe the agency. “We have a secure location, its address is undisclosed, it’s protected by an electronic gate and the police department is always on standby. I don’t know of any case where anyone has actually located the shelter itself — a good deal of the work and most of the appointments happen at our administrative offices.

“We also have relationships with other shelters on Long Island, in New York City, Westchester, New Jersey and points further away where we can set up women who are in danger of being found. We can place them in those alternative locations if we need to. We cover all the communities from Manorville all the way to Montauk and Orient Point.”

The Retreat receives police reports from all the towns in its catchment area. They then contact the woman in the family by mail, provide her with material about the Retreat, and search out a good time to talk.

They offer services including not only access to the shelter itself, but a 24-hour hotline (currently receiving more than 2,000 calls a year) manned by Spanish- and English-speaking staff. In addition to the shelter, the agency offers myriad services, from child care to yoga classes, counseling and vocational training, child counseling to courtroom advocacy. When the women leave the shelter, the Retreat connects them with a social service agency.

Shelter Island is part of the Retreat’s safety net and more than 40 women have used the agency in this year alone. Since the fall of 2009, an offshoot group has met monthly here on Shelter Island hoping to raise awareness of the problem, naming themselves SOS (Support our Shelter). Thanks to monies raised from tag sales, as well as a grant from the Shelter Island Educational Foundation, they have been able to continue a preventive education program here in the Shelter Island school.

Since the economic downturn, the agency has been faced with a double problem — funding sources have dried up at the same time that the need for services has increased by more than 50 percent. Financial stress, unemployment, the threatened loss of a family home, food stamps — all these are ingredients for the “perfect storm,” a breeding ground for domestic violence, Barbara explained.

Until recently, the agency depended heavily on funding from the Town of East Hampton as well as from state and county sources, but, Barbara said, “That has really diminished and we’ve had to rely on filling the gaps with private donations.”

When asked for an example of a success story, Barbara said, “A year ago, just before the holidays, a woman arrived with a broken collarbone, broken jaw, no teeth and within three weeks of delivering a baby. Her face was disfigured, her eye socket broken. Because of the upcoming delivery, her jaw couldn’t be operated on. With medical help found through the Retreat, her jaw was wired, the baby was delivered and all of the other mothers shared the care.

“The Retreat arranged for a pro bono dentist to do the necessary dental work. He had a friend, a plastic surgeon, who restored her face. She’s living now in another state far away, with her baby, and having a good life.”

She went on, “This really shows how a woman who was so down and out physically and so psychologically damaged could, with our help, get her life together, go out in the world and be a person. I think that’s really the bottom line about why we do what we do and why I believe in it.” Clearly a worthy cause has found a worthy advocate.