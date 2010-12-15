Island Calendar

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Exercise classes, Tuesday and Thursday at 8:30 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059. Closed December 24 and 31.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, 2 p.m.

Story Times for Tots, Stories & More, ages 3+, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Monday through Saturday. (Monday, 2:30-4 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Wednesday, 2:30 -5:30 p.m; Friday & Saturday, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Legion Hall.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16

School Holiday Concert, Grades K to 6, school auditorium, 7 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17

Living Nativity, “This Night in Bethlehem,” St. Gabriel’s, 8 p.m. $25 for adults, $10 for students 18 and under. Space is limited; call Maureen Johnston at 749-0001 or Theresa Andrew at 258-4707 to reserve a seat.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

Living Nativity, see December 17 listing. Performances at 5 and 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 19

Celebration of Wreaths, Havens Holiday Open House, Shelter Island Historical Society, 12 noon to 2 p.m. Free.

Living Nativity, see December 17 listing. Performance at 12:30 p.m.

Christmas Cantata, Community Chorus, Concert, sing-along and hand bell performance. Refreshments to follow. Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 22

PBA Community Caroling, meet at police headquarters, 5 p.m. Pizza follows.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 25

American Legion Hall, open from 2 to 6 p.m. Complimentary hot hors d’oeuvres.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

December 18: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

December 20: Community Land Preservation, 8:30 a.m.

December 20: Shelter Island Fire District, 7:30 p.m. Station One, 49 North Ferry Road

December 20: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m. Cancelled.

December 22: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.

December 24: Town Hall Closed