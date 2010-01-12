Island Calendar

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Exercise classes, Tuesday and Thursday at 8:30 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059. Closed December 24 and 31.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, 2 p.m.

Story Times for Tots, Stories & More, ages 3+, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Monday through Saturday. (Monday, 2:30-4 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Wednesday, 2:30 -5:30 p.m; Friday & Saturday, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Legion Hall.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3

Shelter Island School Science Fair, school gym. Public viewing at 6:30 p.m., awards ceremony, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

St. Nicholas Day Fair, Parish Hall, St. Mary’s Church. Traditional Cookie Walk, gifts, homemade lunches for sale. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Voices from the Vault, Shelter Island Historical Society, 7 p.m. Performance plus champagne reception with the cast, $60. Afternoon interactive Q & A with the actors plus selected readings, 2:30 p.m. $10, $8 for students. Seating is limited; call 749-0025 for reservations.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7

WCC Holiday Luncheon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 12 noon. Bring a covered dish and a gently used item for silent auction.

Pearl Harbor Day dinner, American Legion Mitchell Post 281, 6 p.m. $15. Call 749-1180.

Movies @ the Library, “White Mischief,” Shelter Island Library lower level, 7 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8

Cinema 114, “The Bishop’s Wife,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

Police/Youth Dialogue, St. Mary’s Church, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Dinner. Grades 7 & 8.

Tree Lighting, Chamber of Commerce, Police Headquarters, 7 p.m.; refreshments follow at Legion Hall, Santa will visit.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10

Friday Dialogues at the Library, “Saving Elephants in Thailand,” Kaltheen Minder, library lower level, 7 p.m. Light refreshments. Free.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

PTSA Breakfast with Santa, Presbyterian Church, $10 adults, $5 children, $30 family max. 8 to 11 a.m. Photo with Santa.

Holiday Extravaganza, “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” movie, a Mollie Numark reading, visit from Santa, refreshments. Shelter Island Library. 1 p.m. Free. RSVP 749-0042.

Mashomack Holiday Open House, Manor House, 2 to 5 p.m. Mulled cider and eggnog, carols. Crafts for kids. Everyone welcome. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

December 3: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

December 6, Water Management Advisory Council

December 7: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.