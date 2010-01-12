Input sought on coastal zone rules

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The changes are embodied in a new chapter of town code called the Town of Shelter Island Coastal Barrier Resource Law. It applies to lands identified as coastal barriers by the federal government, which include the Ram Island causeways and parts of Silver Beach, Hay Beach, Wades Beach, Crab Creek and Mashomack Preserve.

The new rules would regulate minimum lot size, house footprint relative to lot size, accessory structures, lot clearing, house height, new docks and bulkheads, the height and appearance of raised septic systems and the use of reverse osmosis water systems.

A moratorium on construction in the coastal zone, which went into effect last spring, is expected to be extended through March in order to allow the Town Board time to consider Friday’s public comments.

CARA LORIZ