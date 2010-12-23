Help with addiction may be as close as your nearest phone
Communities That Care volunteers have put together a list of resources for those seeking help with substance abuse and addiction. Also, local Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon meetings are posted in the Reporter’s Island Calendar (see page B3) each week.
• Long Island Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependence (LICADD)
(516) 747-2606
• Alcoholics Anonymous (AA)
Suffolk Co. Hotline- (631) 669-1124
• Al-Anon
(for friends and loved ones of addicts) Suffolk Co. Hotline- (631) 669-2827
• Narcotics Anonymous
Suffolk Co. Hotline- (631) 689-6262
• New York State HOPEline
(877) 8-HOPENY [846-7369]
• Seafield Center Inc.
Hotline (800) 448-4808
7 Seafield Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978
Detoxification and short term (30 days or less) residential treatment
• Quannacut Outpatient Services
(631) 369-8966
Eastern Long Island Hospital
814 Harrison Ave., Riverhead, NY 11901
• Quannacut Inpatient Services
(631) 477-8877
Eastern Long Island Hospital
Manor Lane, Greenport, NY
Detoxification, 28 day in patient treatment and outpatient treatment
• Phoenix House
(631) 329-0370
283 Springs Fireplace Rd., East Hampton, NY 11937
• Phoenix House
(631) 537-2891
Industrial Road, Greenport, NY 11944
Drug abuse and addiction information and treatment