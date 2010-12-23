Help with addiction may be as close as your nearest phone

Communities That Care volunteers have put together a list of resources for those seeking help with substance abuse and addiction. Also, local Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon meetings are posted in the Reporter’s Island Calendar (see page B3) each week.

• Long Island Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependence (LICADD)

(516) 747-2606

• Alcoholics Anonymous (AA)

Suffolk Co. Hotline- (631) 669-1124

• Al-Anon

(for friends and loved ones of addicts) Suffolk Co. Hotline- (631) 669-2827

• Narcotics Anonymous

Suffolk Co. Hotline- (631) 689-6262

• New York State HOPEline

(877) 8-HOPENY [846-7369]

• Seafield Center Inc.

Hotline (800) 448-4808

7 Seafield Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978

Detoxification and short term (30 days or less) residential treatment

• Quannacut Outpatient Services

(631) 369-8966

Eastern Long Island Hospital

814 Harrison Ave., Riverhead, NY 11901

• Quannacut Inpatient Services

(631) 477-8877

Eastern Long Island Hospital

Manor Lane, Greenport, NY

Detoxification, 28 day in patient treatment and outpatient treatment

• Phoenix House

(631) 329-0370

283 Springs Fireplace Rd., East Hampton, NY 11937

• Phoenix House

(631) 537-2891

Industrial Road, Greenport, NY 11944

Drug abuse and addiction information and treatment