GBCC: Linksters’ chilly Turkey Trot

BY BOB DeSTEFANO





It was the coldest day of the year so far and to make things even more interesting we had wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. But it didn’t matter to many members of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club because it was also the traditional end-of-the-year Thanksgiving Turkey Trot. I could not believe that these hardy people stayed out and finished the round, especially when I felt their ice-cold hands when they came near the clubhouse.

This year, golfers tried their hand at something a little different. The members enjoyed cross-country golf for 12 holes. In this format, you never play a hole the way the architect designed it or how it was meant to be played. For instance, golfers played one of the holes from the 11th tee but were playing to the 9th green. The finishing hole went from the 12th tee to the 18th green.

Since golf course architect Leigh Notley had so much fun setting up the course, measuring and making the new scorecards, we aptly named the course Leigh Links.

The tournament was played in a scramble format and GBCC’s most improved player of 2010, Terry Barber, teamed up with his three sons (the “Barber shop quartet”) and proved that he deserved the prestigious award. Barber, with sons Sam, John and Ted, shot a 3 under par round of 46 on this par 49 course to easily take first place.

We had a tie at 51 for second place and had to have a matching of cards to decide the winner. The team of Richard and Karen Lind, Steve Lemberg and their guest took second place while Steve Kessler, Rob Ferris, Jim Lynch and Pat Parcells took third spot. One shot behind at 52 and taking fourth place was the team of Sarah Ward, Fran Gottfried, Pat Farrell, and Martin and Shane O’Neill.

A breakfast/luncheon was held before the noon tee-off and warm-up drinks were served during the round. At the end of the round, the most fun was had at a reception, cocktail party and award presentation. This was the final tournament for GBCC this year; we’ll see you next May.