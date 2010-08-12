Gardening: Some plants have more than flowers…

They have berries, too! I love berries and never feel I have enough of them. I’d love to have them for every season, not just now. Buying a pyracantha has been on my to-do list for ages and should be on yours as well if you don’t have one — white flowers in spring and orange berries in fall. Super. But, as we know, most berries are rarely orange, they’re red. Several suggestions follow.





If you don’t know skimmia, you’re definitely missing out. This plant was made for Shelter Islanders, since it not only enjoys shade and is evergreen but is actually deer proof. The dark green leaves are attractive in themselves, and the plant features white flowers in spring and bright red berries all winter. It’s an excellent choice for almost anywhere — foundations, beds, specimen planting — and will be happy in containers as well. You can cut some for indoor decor during the holidays and it looks especially lovely with white chrysanthemums (Yes, you’d have to buy those). Grow it in full shade or partial sun in well-drained soil.

There are literally hundreds of holly species and they range from shrubs that are only a foot tall to trees that can grow as high as 75 feet. Most, but not all, are evergreen, with shiny leaves and red berries. Before the berries have frozen, they’re both hard and bitter; after freezing they become softer and consequently easier for both birds and animals to eat.

These hardy plants will adapt to almost any light exposure or type of soil and are relatively resistant to most plant diseases and pests. Pruning should be done in spring before warm weather begins. Holly benefits from feeding with an all-purpose fertilizer in early spring and early fall as well as a 1- or 2-inch layer of mulch.

Then there are hawthorns, both shrubs and trees. They make excellent hedges and screens; many are evergreen and will tolerate both winter winds in seaside locations — as well as wet spots — this is not a fussy plant! Most hawthorns have red berries, but if you can find an Indian Hawthorn, those berries are blue. Both types attract birds as hollies do, offering both food and shelter. Branches of any kind of hawthorn can be cut and brought inside and mixed with either flowers or tiny lights for holiday decoration.

Enjoy!