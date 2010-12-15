Gardening: Red, green, Christmas and poinsettias…

Before sitting down to write about poinsettias and wondering whether or not to get into the spelling controversy (poinsettias vs. poinsettas) I started wondering why red seems to be the official color of Christmas anyway. So I looked it up online. You wouldn’t believe how many answers there are.





According to yahooanswers.com, “The origin of the popular Christmas colors red and green is speculated to be Italy, since the Italian flag’s colors are red, green and white and most of the Christmas traditions we have were usurped from early pagan people of the 3rd century.” And further, “The Italians today commemorate Christmas for an entire month. Just as in the days of pagan Rome with Saturnalia, the period between mid-December and early January is one constant celebration.”

According to Wikipedia, the color red points back to “The blood that Jesus spilt to redeem us from our sins. Green is the color of life. Therefore, green symbolizes the potential for eternal life that Jesus’ sacrifice made possible for all of us.”

And just in passing, I learned, via answerbag.com, “The candy cane,” red and white, “is shaped like a shepherd’s staff. It symbolizes the responsibility that we all have to be shepherds, to help each other and guide each other back to God.” Imagine that.

Now to the spelling controversy. Infoplease.com and how-do-you-spell.com and several other Internet sites are in complete agreement that poinsettias are spelled with a double “t” and must have an “i.” This latter is interesting since, to the best of my knowledge, we all pronounce the word as if it didn’t. Have an “i,” that is. At least, I do.

Poinsettias are everywhere this time of year and although I don’t really like the red ones — I think the pink are much more interesting — one of the best things about having had a small gardening business when I lived in Westchester was having a wholesale ticket. Visiting a wholesale house this time of year enables you to see 5,000 poinsettias all at once and that’s truly breathtakingly gorgeous. Although when you think about it, almost any flower when massed is sort of breathtaking.

The Paul Ecke Ranch, which sells enormous numbers of poinsettias, advises the consumer as follows: “Select plants with stiff stems, good bract retention and no signs of wilting, breaking or drooping.

“Be wary of plants displayed in paper, plastic or mesh sleeves, or plants that are too closely crowded in a sales display. A poinsettia needs its space, and the longer a plant remains sleeved, the more the plant quality will deteriorate. Crowding can reduce air flow around the plants and cause premature bract loss or other problems.

“Examine the plant’s soil: it’s best to avoid waterlogged soil, particularly if the plant appears wilted. Such a condition could signify irreversible root rot.

“When transporting the plant, protect it from chilling winds and temperatures below 50 degrees. Re-inserting the poinsettia into a sleeve or a large, roomy shopping bag will usually provide adequate protection for transporting the plant home when it is cold and windy.”

The website eckeranch.com also suggests do’s and don’ts for home care: indirect sunlight for at least six hours per day, room temperatures between 68 and 70 degrees, watering when the soil feels dry to the touch — these are the do’s. The don’ts include direct sunlight, temperatures below 50 degrees, overwatering and fertilizing during bloom. They also offer detailed instructions on accomplishing reblooming and the fact that poinsettias are not, repeat not, poisonous.

Then again, there’s always kalanchoe, which comes in a bright, bright red; several of them in a wicker basket, covered with sphagnum moss and intertwined with little white lights, look sensational.