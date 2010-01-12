Gardening: Part II: Gifts for gardeners, shop for them now!





Gardeners are probably among the easiest people to shop for — they never “have everything.” Let me suggest several possibilities, any one of which would be appreciated. Let’s start with a gift certificate to a good nursery. The two that come immediately to mind are White Flower Farms in Litchfield, Connecticut, which can be reached at 800-503-9624 and John Scheepers at 860-567-0838.





Both of these nurseries have catalogs that are both useful and beautifully illustrated. (If you don’t own them, do yourself a favor and send for them!) Including a catalog along with your gift certificate is to give any number of lovely hours whiling away how to spend this new-found wealth. Winter gardening fantasies are the best — they don’t require any expenditure of energy.

I told you about Marder’s Nursery last week, behind the Bridgehampton Commons. Another local nursery worth a visit any time but especially this time of year is Lynch’s Garden Center in Southampton. If you turn south from Route 27 at the intersection of North Sea Road, it’s immediately on your right after you go under the first overpass. Their number is 283-5205. They always have an enormous selection of plant material in season and host a lovely selection of gifts with both gardening and seashore themes.

Their orchid selection is extensive and their staff is more than helpful, if you know anyone for whom this is either a passion or for whom it might be an exciting first encounter.

A good Ram Island friend clued me in to what she was very pleased to have found for herself, and she thought her new-found prize belonged in this column. When I saw them, I thought so, too.

They’re gardening “shoes,” a lot like Wellies but cut low like the rubbers you wore in grade school. Called “Sloggers,” they cost $30 and she found them in the Southold Agway. They come in colors as well as prints with “a seasonal theme.” She chose the “mid-summer” one and indeed, they’re colorful and fun. I would have taken their picture but I didn’t have my camera with me.

In my family, whenever anyone was strapped for cash, we gave “time,” and in the gift department this was seen as a really useful present. Take an index card and describe your gift — for example, “four hours weeding anytime” or “a morning of deadheading.” Wrap the index card nicely in holiday paper, add a large bow and hand it over with confidence!

c.galligan@sireporter.com