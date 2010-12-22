Gardening: And so farewell for a while…at least ‘til spring





Once again it’s time to join our children (or plants if you will) now “dreaming deep,” at rest and quiet, waiting for the spring. It’s time for gardeners to rest as well, enjoy the undemanding dark, the warm indoors, a fire, a book and a glass of cold white wine. (Now you know my plans!)





It’s good to have a time for inaction — it allows one to reflect, and gardeners need to do that. Considering what was successful and what was not is a partial key to success. Looking forward, checking out new plants, new ideas, new directions, helps as well.

And those of you who have not yet entered the age of the Internet? Really, now, you must. There is so much there to enjoy that depriving yourself makes no sense. The idea that you “can’t” do it is plain silly. You can, and the library is there to help you with classes and more. The machine will not blow up if you push the wrong button, it won’t catch fire if there’s a thunderstorm and it’s so wonderful, that you’re really missing out. And for no good reason.

Over this past season, on several occasions I’ve mentioned the roses along the fence of that house in Greenport, diagonally across from St. Agnes Church, because they’re so spectacularly healthy and gorgeous. I’ve kept promising to stop in and see what I could discover. Maybe we could have roses like that, too. On November 17, I was driving by, took a chance, stopped and rang the bell.

And met the owner and proprietor — the house is actually a Bed and Breakfast, the Sweet Auburn B & B — I’d never noticed the sign, mesmerized as I was by the roses. I explained who I was and why I was interested and was warmly invited in. Meet Mr. John Maher. In answer to my questions, and I had many, at first his only answer was “That’s my secret and I’m really not willing to share it.” I must have “younger sister” stamped on my forehead in invisible ink readable only by older brothers of any age. Yes, I fell for it. Finally he laughed and said he was only teasing and then told me what I had feared all along might be the case. “I don’t do anything,” he said. And went on, “A couple of years ago, I threw some fertilizer around but haven’t done anything since.” He isn’t even really a gardener!

Aaarrgghh. Let’s try to understand this. We can begin with what isn’t the explanation. It’s clearly not genetics because there are eight or nine different bushes so they didn’t have a shared parentage. It’s not feeding. He doesn’t. It’s not spraying with antifungal solutions. He doesn’t. Aaarrgghh, again. Outside, looking up at the sky, trees, etc., he doesn’t even have “full sun,” although it is a northeast corner lot. Could it be the soil? Was there ever a potato farm that close to the center of town? Maybe. Alice, the Flower Lady in Southold, credited that past with her success.

“They’re just really happy,” he said. “They like it here.” As I’ve mentioned before, my degree is in science, I need explanations. “Really happy” doesn’t cut it. But it gives me a starting point for my winter reflection: “They like it here.”

I’ll check back with you in the March 17, 2011 issue, three days before the start of spring. Be well, everyone. I’ve loved being with you — and Happy New Year!