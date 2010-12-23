From the Slow Lane: ‘Twas a Night (With apologies to Clement C. Moore)

Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house,

Mom raced upstairs and downstairs in search of her spouse;

The children were wired, nearly pickled with glee,

Excited by what they’d find under the tree.

Get to sleep! Screamed their mom while she hunted for dad,

Don’t make me text Santa 2 say U R bad.

The long night ahead left her scared and quite trembly,

Every gift that she’d bought warned in caps: NEEDS ASSEMBLY.

Once the kids were all snoring, she scoured every nook,

For the presents she’d hidden where they’d never look.

Away to the basement she flew like an elf,

Looking for items on the back of each shelf.

Papa on the sofa, ignored his poor wife,

And he cried while he watched “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

You know how it ends, said mama with a sigh,

Each time a bell jingles an angel will fly.

Don’t spoil it! The dad cried when she mentioned the bell,

And they suspected that this night would not go very well.

She piled all the presents in a heap on the floor,

Then they wrapped and they wrapped ‘til they couldn’t no more.

Gifts for Savy and Wil, cousins Wyatt and Wes,

Harper, Issy and Taylor and don’t forget Jess.

Stacked from the far corner to the top of the wall,

Presents circled the room and snaked way down the hall.

As the dad sighed with relief to finally be done,

The mom shook her head for they’d hardly begun.

And she knew good and well that he wouldn’t be lovin’

Puttin’ together the pink EZ-Bake oven.

There’s still the bikes, she said, and before you turn green,

A doll house, a tree fort and a large trampoline.

The dad started with the bikes, but he needed a wrench,

Oh, mon Dieu! Zee instructions were written in French.

The dad’s veins, how they bulged, my how nasty he spoke!

The mom feared reading French might just give him a stroke!

But she made more strong coffee and then saved the day,

Saying, mon cher, let me help, and she purred, s’il vous plaît.

The dad’s eyes — how they twinkled when he nodded, Merci,

And he winked and they laughed, even though it was three.

Together they worked till the bikes stood upright,

In the St. Nick of time, for it was just getting quite light.

They were cleaning the mess when from o’er their heads,

Came the thunk of small bodies tumbling out of small beds.

Is that you mom and dad? the kids yelled loud and clear,

Or is it Santa and his sleigh and his tiny reindeer?

The mom and dad laughed and said to their tykes,

You better get down here ‘cause Santa’s left bikes.

They squealed and they cheered and down the stairs they all flew,

A kaboodle of kids and one small puppy, too.

They paused and they gasped as they stared at their piles,

Then they hit the ground running all giggles and smiles.

The mom cuddled with dad and both gave an ear,

To that Christmas morn mayhem so many hold dear.

Merry Christmas, ma cherie, the dad said to his wife,

I’d say that we’re pretty lucky, it’s a wonderful life.

And they hardly noticed that their children, who, having no shame,

Played with the boxes in which the gifts came.