From the Slow Lane: Growing up with a hero at home

This column was previously published in the Suffolk Times and the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

It wasn’t a major catastrophe. Something happened differently than I expected and my feelings got hurt. I pouted for about 48 hours and had several moments when tears started to well, but I got over it. Hey, I’m a big girl now and it wasn’t the end of the world, anyhow, just a little bump in my normally very smooth road.

A few days after this “not a very big deal,” when I thought I was well beyond the hurt, I called my parents in Ohio and expected to hear my mother answer the phone, because that’s her job. But it wasn’t my mother who answered, it was my father.

“Daaaaddddyyy!” All he said was “hello,” and I was crying. Not nice, respectable, mature-woman-type crying, either. Oh, no, hearing his voice spun me into a 30-year time warp and I was little-girl-running-to-daddy-with-a-boo-boo bawling.

My father took this in stride. Though all five of his daughters were fully grown, he was still accustomed to the occasional phone call that begins “Daaaaddddyyy!”

He got me calmed down, listened patiently as I hiccupped through my tale of woe and, after a few minutes of long-distance stroking and a little advice, had me laughing at him, at myself and at life’s little catastrophes.

My father was an easy-going, fairly unflappable person. I guess he had no choice, as the sole male living in a standard size house with a wife, five daughters and a mother-in-law, he was always outnumbered. Being king of that pink, perfumed castle must have felt like being a prisoner in a girls’ school, but he adapted and actively participated in tea parties (if we let him pour), helped rearrange doll house furniture and eventually gave up trying to teach his girls to throw like a boy and catch a ball or put a worm on a hook with our eyes open.

No matter how often we stood in front of him and promised not to do it again, some female in the house would shave her legs with his razor or get makeup on his good white shirt. He learned to sleep on the couch with one eye open so he could see us sneaking toward the television to change the channel.

We would get in trouble for those misdemeanors, but it was nothing compared to what happened if he left the toilet seat up. In a house filled with ladies, ladies’ rules apply.

My father taught me how to send a message up a kite string and how to play poker and when to bluff. I passed the message-up-a-string trick to my sons, and though I can never remember what beats a full house, the bluff lesson stuck.

It was from watching my father that I learned the importance of inspecting my kids’ Halloween loot and how to deftly push the big chocolate bars under the couch.

I can strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere and am usually able to talk (bluff!) my way out of most sticky situations. I have my dad to thank for that.

In spite of several dark moments in his life, he was an optimist. If things were bad, he expected that they would get better. Once, during one of our long-distance phone conversations, he spent 20 minutes telling me about the trip he planned to visit Shelter Island the next month. The reason I had called him wasn’t about his trip, but because the next morning he was having heart surgery. I was scared about the outcome, but he wasn’t. At least his voice didn’t convey fear; just the same confidence, optimism and laughter that guided me through my childhood.

The doctors said his recovery was remarkable, but Dad wasn’t at all surprised. He never expected otherwise.

So often these days, we hear about those fathers who are abusive or who disappear entirely. But we don’t hear too much about the vast majority of fathers — the millions of them — who provide support and love, who nurture and protect their children and worry about them and help them fix what’s broken, sometimes long after those children are fully grown.

People say that we don’t have heroes anymore. I think maybe they’re not looking close enough to home. Sure we have heroes, we just call them Daddy.

Charles J. Van

January 17, 1923 to November 24, 2010