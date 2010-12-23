From the Superintendent: Acts of kindness, student voices

By Robert Parry

Interim Superintendent

of the Shelter Island School

One aspect of Shelter Island life that I have come to appreciate is the generosity of those who have to those who need help at this time. The community organizations step up in a big way to provide help while respecting the privacy and integrity of those receiving.

• In school each day, there are many small acts of kindness that, most often, are not seen or heard by others beyond those directly involved. At this season of thanks, we share just a few small samples of kindness:

• The brother speaking up for a younger sibling who struggles but who “will be a late bloomer” in school.

• A student consoling another student at a meeting where the second student felt he wasn’t being listened to.

• A teacher bought a new pair of sneakers for a student who needed them.

• A nurse who drove an injured teacher over to the south shore and the nurse was “rescued” coming back to Shelter Island by a resident driving off the ferry who offered a ride back to school.

• A teacher paying the cafeteria balance for a family in arrears

• Two 5th graders promptly and calmly reporting to the office that their teacher had fainted in class and needed assistance.

• A high school boy stopping to pick up some trash left in the hallway by others and throwing it away after others had passed it by. One student noticed and said “Thanks” to the good citizen.

• A 2nd grader on stage at the concert who picked up “Santa’s” tie and made sure it wasn’t lost in the excitement.

Kids learn good behavior the same way we all do — by example. It is the best way to teach! Happy holidays!

STUDENT VOICES

Recently I asked a number of our students who have been involved in special events related to school to share their experiences in a brief personal essay. These were good enough to share:

YOUNG AMERICAN WRITERS’

PROGRAM, BY LISA KAASIK

On November 1st, six Shelter Island High School students departed at lunch for the Young American Writers’ Program (YAWP) at the Stony Brook Southampton campus. For the next four and a half days, we worked with experienced teaching artists and other students to write short, uncensored plays for two characters, while staying at the Fresh Air Home.

We returned with plays, new writing and acting skills, and much more. Going to YAWP was not only a highly enjoyable experience, but also an experience that I learned a lot from. While meeting new people and making new friends, I became a stronger writer. The teachers there were very helpful and understood when we were having difficulties writing because they were writers themselves.

The program had a special way of making us come out of our shells and share our writing without making us feel stressed or judged, something that you can’t really feel at school. I was at first worried that I would fall behind on school work, but the program gave us plenty of time each day to complete our work. By the end of the week we had created short plays that contained all the parts that a good play holds: plot, developed characters, and climax — a feat I felt was not possible in such a short time.

My play was selected for performance at the Avram Theater on the Stony Brook University Southampton Campus earlier this month. Mine was one of eight plays performed by students and directed by professionals, including my dad, John Kaasik. Thanks also go to our actors Ariana Loriz and Jill Calabro and our Assistant Director Lea Giambruno.

Youth Center Outing, by Myles Clark

This past weekend I went to the mall in Smithaven. Believe it or not, this was the first time I had ever been to an indoor shopping mall. The experience was different from any other.

I went with Ian Kanarvogel, Garth Griffin, and many Shelter Island Youth Center participants. We met at the Youth Center at 4 p.m. We took the town bus, and on the way we played sports trivia. When we finally got to the mall, we started at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Before we got off the bus, Garth told us where to meet when we had to leave at 8:15 p.m.

After we went to Dick’s, we went to the mall and split into groups. As long as we stayed together, we did not have to have an adult with us. The first thing we did was go to the food court. Then we got to walk around the mall and go into stores. I picked up a few Christmas gifts. Some stores were better than others, but the whole trip was a fun experience.

I am thankful that the community of Shelter Island is so nice for bringing us on the trip. I hope that the Youth Center and the town provide trips like this in the future for kids who have not been there before, like me.