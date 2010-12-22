Flashback: 1974 | ‘A piece of cake’

David Huschle, Giovanna Ketcham and Cecilia Kraus all identified Schmid’s Bakery, but didn’t all agree on where it was located — where Roy Reeve’s agency is now, on the site of Sweet Tomato’s or was it Vine Street? Tom Speeches had this memory of Schmid’s:

“…the picture is of Mrs. George Schmid of Schmid’s Bakery from long ago. Vine Street restaurant is there now, but the the Schmids built the building to house their bakery. They had the best of everything! The chocolate eclairs I clearly remember were superior and I have not found any better. The Linzer tortes were also great — overflowing with jam — not like today’s for sure!

“My Uncle Bob owned the old B & D gas station years ago, and on a Sunday morning there would be car after car going to the bakery for their early morning fix! Thanks for the memory!”

Jeff Simes chimed in from Florida. He remembered the bakery and added that Caroline Bloom took it over later — and then Dr. Signorelli moved his dental office into that space.

And the last word goes to Tanya Schmid, who had no trouble identifying her grandmother, Margaret, at the bakery, which she said the family ran through the 70s.