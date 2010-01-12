First Shelter Island plunge takes off













The first-ever Shelter Island Public Library Turkey Plunge, held last Saturday at Crescent Beach, showed what shivering (and perhaps bird-brained) Islanders are willing to do to support their local library.





In all, about 70 people made the plunge. They traveled to Shelter Island from Albany, Boston and as far away as Maryland.

The weather that morning gave me serious reservations about participating in the polar-bear-type fundraiser for the Friends of the Library. With the temperature in the low 40s and the wind blasting over 20 mph, I had to wonder, “What were these people thinking?”

But by the time I reached the parking lot of Sunset Beach to register, the festive atmosphere during the awards ceremony preceding the event got me excited for the dip. Some people wore costumes, and though I saw quite a few hesitant faces, the mood among the 200 or so participants and spectators was enthusiastic.













Peter Waldner manned the microphone for the awards ceremony, held (wisely) before the plunge so that shivering participants would not have to stand around after their dip. Eva Czeladko took the prize for being the single individual who raised the most pledge money ($740) and Whitney Browne and David Shillingford won as the team that raised the most (close to $3,000).





Ms. Czeladko also won the best female costume prize with her take on a turkey outfit, complete with balloons as feathers and an oversized bow-tie. Michael Badger showed up dressed as Neptune with a mop wig and trident and was awarded the best male costume.

After the ceremony, the crowd headed toward the beach and I stripped down to my bathing suit. Groups of friends and family members encouraged participants, many snapping photos or holding towels for the plungers.

I heard Ms. Czeladko start a countdown, and when she said “go!” I charged fast toward the water. I thought that if I waded in slowly, I might turn tail and run back to the car as soon as the frigid water reached my ankles. So I sprinted in, deep enough to dunk my head under the water.

I wasn’t quite prepared for how cold the water would be. I went under and couldn’t help but gasp, swallowing some seawater in the process. But once I resurfaced, my body adjusted to the temperature and I could barely notice the lack of feeling in my toes during my walk back to shore.

The shivering participants wrapped themselves in towels and scurried back to their cars, eager for a hot shower. Swimmers of all generations joined in: the oldest female and male plungers were 82-year-old Mimi Brennan and 85-year-old Marshall Numark, with Peter Del Col the youngest at 7 years old.

The Vielbigs had the most family members participating, with seven plungers from three generations. In fact, Charlotte Del Col, Gail and Peter Vielbig’s granddaughter, came up with the idea for the Turkey Plunge. She first suggested that their family try jumping in the frigid waters of Dering Harbor, which they did last Thanksgiving in what they thought would become a yearly family tradition. But this year, taking a page from Nantucket’s Weezie Library for Children’s Turkey Plunge fundraiser, Charlotte thought the Island library should try one of its own. The Vielbigs said they were happy to have helped inspire what they hope will become an Island-wide annual tradition. “We think it’s just great that a kid with an idea can have it bloom into something so worthwhile and fun,” said Mr. Vielbig.

The event raised about $13,000 for the library’s 125th Anniversary Fund to renovate the lower level of the library. “We could not be happier with the turnout,” noted Library Director Denise DiPaolo. “The library has a lot to be grateful for this holiday season.”

“The response was overwhelming,” said Susan Hine, the Friends of the Library president. “We’re looking forward to next year’s event.”