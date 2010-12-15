Editorial: ‘To be continued …’ news going into 2011

The holiday season is closing in on us, leaving little time to assess the year that was. Rather than recap yesterday’s news, here’s a look at a few of the ongoing stories that are likely to linger or resurface next year.

Coastal construction rules: A civil debate on this issue will continue, but will it result in a new law? The push for preservation and acquisition of causeway property, instead of more laws to limit development, is a worthy, conservative approach. But if a deal is held hostage by owners wanting well over market value for a few acres of marginally buildable sand, the legislative solution may be our best bet.

Contracts and taxes: Three major union contracts will be in the news next year. A Police Benevolent Association deal soon will be decided by a state arbitrator but what it will mean for taxpayers is uncertain. Negotiations on a contract for Highway Department workers is in the works. A big question mark hovers over the school as it negotiates with faculty members, some of whom received 12 percent raises last year under the current contract. We once again encourage all the negotiators to keep the public abreast of their priorities, contract sticking points and time-lines for talks.

Congdon Dock usage: Supervisor Jim Dougherty told would-be dock user Chuck Kraus that the Town Board will revive its efforts to address renewal criteria and enforcement at the town’s only dock slips, a hot issue earlier this year. The board already raised the yearly fee — from $150 to $250 — but a “use it or lose it” policy to ensure that the resource does not sit idle, and to encourage movement on the 175-plus person waiting list, has yet to emerge. New dock space is another option, but, as Glenn Waddington commented recently, the town needs to get its act together on use of existing slips before it builds more.

The Island economy: Many Islanders are bracing for a tough winter, with reduced income and potentially high heating costs. We hope that these stories don’t make it into our headlines and that our businesses will keep their doors open through the winter in anticipation of a brighter spring. But we will be watching the town budget to see that revenues live up to expectations, an indicator of the town’s fiscal health but also of the vitality of our service-based economy.

The Island’s favorite sports season: Shelter Island High School just celebrated another winning volleyball season with the plaques and awards (see page 32) to prove it. But the traditional crowd-drawing sport on Shelter Island, which has no dedicated football squad and rarely enough baseball players to field a varsity team, has always been boys basketball. The season got off to a good start. Enjoy the home games to come.