Editorial: Just what separates us from the water

Access to the waters of Shelter Island is an innate right, one that is vital to our history, our livelihoods and our identity as an Island community. Few Long Island towns offer the unfettered access to landings and tidal areas that we enjoy. Whether you revel in combing through the gifts of the tide or routinely roll your boat down a nearby lane to water’s edge, access to the water is key to our maritime culture.

We’ve lost a landing or two over the years but our tidal access has taken the biggest hit from shoreline structures that protect (and sometimes create) private property at the expense of public rights. The most offending bulkheads predate modern waterways codes and could not be built today, but their impacts linger.

Residents have the long-vested right to walk the shoreline below the high-water mark completely around the Island unobstructed. The reality is that this cannot be done. Residents are not welcome to climb over all docks, and bulkheads stained by both a high and a low water line have robbed the public of intertidal lands.

Not many Islanders seek full access to the tidal zone. But that doesn’t make its loss any less an insult to the public trust.

It’s a frustration that engenders sympathy for Billy Dickerson as he tries to regain his access to West Neck Harbor. A World War II veteran, he survived the Battle of the Bulge, but his campaign to freely walk to Island waters has only won paper victories — a court ruling here, a town resolution there. Despite years of effort, he cannot exercise the access deeded to him since 1951, when a neighborhood path or “row” to the water began to be developed as private property.

Most recently, his access to West Neck waters has been blocked by a pool fence that was approved by the town without consideration of the old right-of-way. The pool fence is required by law; its location parallel to the bulkhead and its extension across the right-of-way is not. A zoning variance that allowed construction of the pool was conditioned upon the right-of-way remaining unobstructed. This is indeed a town problem.

Islanders’ access to the water is and has been a public issue. In this case, the town’s interest is amplified by other rights of access: the need for Fire Department drafting trucks to reach the deeper waters of West Neck Harbor to protect Tarkettle Acres, and the possible conveyance of the Tarkettle easement to the town through its ownership of open space on Dickerson Creek.

Steve Dickerson was right when he said that Shelter Islanders don’t like to lose their water access rights. The Town Board should keep that in mind as it works to address this latest barrier to Island waters.