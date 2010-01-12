Editorial: Follow the search for a new superintendent

The Shelter Island School has embarked on a quest for a new school superintendent and is doing its best to seek public input on what the community wants in its next school leader. Online and mail-in surveys were recently submitted but not yet analyzed. Interim Superintendent Robert Parry and the school’s consultant in the search process, School Leadership LLC of New York City, explained the search process at a forum last month. Only a few concerned citizens attended but we hope more have read about it in the Reporter.

This effort should matter to you whether you have children in the school or not.

No other un-elected official has a greater impact on this community than the school superintendent. The superintendent is the chief executive officer of the school district and its educational system — not just a de facto role, but one that is stipulated by state law. The superintendent establishes the content of all course work and is therefore uniquely empowered to see that every tax dollar buys the best education possible. As the enforcer of rules, policy and standards, the superintendent may unilaterally suspend a teacher or student. He or she will set the educational, disciplinary and cultural tone of the school, a school that is a big part of the heart of this community.

The superintendent search survey asked Islanders “What do you think are the major leadership challenges that the new superintendent will face in the next three to five years?” One challenge that must be addressed is this one: How do you improve academic success while bringing per pupil costs of almost $40,000 per year in line with harsh economic realities?

The new superintendent must be attuned to the sensibilities and tight-knit nature of this community and make a real effort to be a part of it, whether he or she has any personal ties to the Island or not. This was lacking in recent years and it was sorely missed.

It can be done and is being done. Mr. Parry won’t be here long, but he has demonstrated how swiftly the superintendent can change the tone if not the culture of the school. He got off on the right foot, greeting students at the school entrance every morning and quickly getting to know many of them by name. The spotlight he is putting on academic rigor is welcome.

Community input can and should influence the superintendent search. The school district is on the right track and is appreciative of the greater community that supports it as is evident in the school’s new mission statement: “We want our students to cherish our small Island community while applying and expanding their learning about, understanding of, and engagement with the wider world.”