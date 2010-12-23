Eating out on the Island this winter
While many businesses have closed for the winter, your food service options need not be bleak. Many Island restaurants and eateries are staying open, at least for the time being.
Phone numbers are included so readers can check on the hours of operation and also hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
American Legion Hall
749-1180. Bar and grill open 6:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Friday for members, Boosters and friends. Closed Christmas eve and New Year’s eve.
Bella Vita
749-5462. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Chequit
749-0018. Restaurant open Friday through Monday 11:30 a.m. to close. Bar open every day from 4 p.m. to close and on weekends from 11:30 a.m. to close.
Commander Cody’s
749-1851. Open 7 days. Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Eagle Deli
749-5363. Open 7 days from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fedi’s Market
749-1177. 6 a.m. to 7p.m. Deli closes at 6:30p.m.
Greeny’s
998-3744. Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sundays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
IGA
749-0382, Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Kyle’s
749-0597. Breakfast and lunch Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday baked goods from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
O’s Place
749-2844. Sunday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday & Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Olde Country Inn
749-1633. Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Pat and Steve’s
749-1998. Thursday through Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Planet Bliss
749-0053. Saturday & Sunday from 6 p.m. to close. Monday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday 5 to 10 p.m. (Take-out available).
Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy
749-0445. Monday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday until 12:30 p.m.
Stars Café
749-5345. Open 7 days 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sweet Tomato’s
749-4114. Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. Lunch on Saturday and Sunday starting at noon.
Two Eds
749-0261. Thursday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday from 5 to 8:30p.m.
Vine Street Café
749-3210. Thursday through Monday from 5 p.m. to close.
Closed to the public for the winter
Redding’s Market
The Pridwin
The Dory
Sunset Beach
Ram’s Head Inn
Bob’s Fish Market & Restaurant