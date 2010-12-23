Eating out on the Island this winter









While many businesses have closed for the winter, your food service options need not be bleak. Many Island restaurants and eateries are staying open, at least for the time being.

Phone numbers are included so readers can check on the hours of operation and also hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.





American Legion Hall

749-1180. Bar and grill open 6:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Friday for members, Boosters and friends. Closed Christmas eve and New Year’s eve.

Bella Vita

749-5462. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chequit

749-0018. Restaurant open Friday through Monday 11:30 a.m. to close. Bar open every day from 4 p.m. to close and on weekends from 11:30 a.m. to close.

Commander Cody’s

749-1851. Open 7 days. Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Eagle Deli

749-5363. Open 7 days from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fedi’s Market

749-1177. 6 a.m. to 7p.m. Deli closes at 6:30p.m.

Greeny’s

998-3744. Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sundays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

IGA

749-0382, Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kyle’s

749-0597. Breakfast and lunch Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday baked goods from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

O’s Place

749-2844. Sunday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday & Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Olde Country Inn

749-1633. Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pat and Steve’s

749-1998. Thursday through Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Planet Bliss

749-0053. Saturday & Sunday from 6 p.m. to close. Monday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday 5 to 10 p.m. (Take-out available).

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy

749-0445. Monday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday until 12:30 p.m.

Stars Café

749-5345. Open 7 days 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sweet Tomato’s

749-4114. Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. Lunch on Saturday and Sunday starting at noon.

Two Eds

749-0261. Thursday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday from 5 to 8:30p.m.

Vine Street Café

749-3210. Thursday through Monday from 5 p.m. to close.

Closed to the public for the winter

Redding’s Market

The Pridwin

The Dory

Sunset Beach

Ram’s Head Inn

Bob’s Fish Market & Restaurant