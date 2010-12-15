Bowling: Clippers roll past Legionnaires

After suffering a major loss to the Misfits last week, the Clippers bounced back, beating up on the last place Legionnaires. The term ‘bully’ comes to mind. In their 11-point win the Clips rolled the high team series of 3078. They also rolled the third-high team game of 1046. Once again Kevin Lechmanski carried his team and dominated the alleys this week. He did it all. He had the high series of 588, which included the two high games of 210 and 204. Rolling 75 pins over his average, he looked like the Bowler of the Week.

But the honor was snatched away by the one and only Legionnaire Jim “Woody” Oliver rolling 77 pins over his average. Sorry Jim, but you were one week too early for the Christmas ham. Kevin, keep your average up and you might receive these honors when donkeys fly. I don’t think that Captain Mike Loriz has any change of plans to fly livestock instead of passengers.

Let us not forget Clip Jim Gibbs Jr. who rolled the second-high series of 522 and the third high game of 203.

Another 11-point winner this week was the Pharmaceuticals over the Dory Terminators. The Pharms rolled the second-high team series of 3061 that included the second-high team game of 1054. Captain Greg Ofrias rolled a 194 game that included the pick-up of the 5-10 split. For the Terms, Butch Labrozzi rolled his cross-over ball, last seen crossing over Bateman Road.

Also winning by 11 points this week were the Holy Rollers over the Thunderballs. They had this win despite the fact that Chris “Snips” Parsons bowled and came through with a glorious final game of 86. Bowling only two games, Jon Wilutis rolled 68 pins over his average. To avoid any confusion for Archer, I had to include Chris’s full name. What has become of the TBalls with their downward spiral? It might be time to redraft the Whitman Sampler.

And finally there was the late Friday match that featured the Misfits and Under Achievers. Due to two technicalities, one being the machines, their third game was postponed till February 9, 2011. As of now, the Misfits have an 8-point win. For the Misfits, Stanley Blados rolled a 191 game.





Week 10 Team Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Louie’s Clippers 73.0 37.0 .664

Holy Rollers 72.0 38.0 .655

Pharmaceuticals 66.0 44.0 .600

Dory Terminators 59.5 50.5 .541

Thunderballs 53.0 57.0 .482

Under Achievers 48.5 58.5 .453

Misfits 44.0 63.0 .411

Legionnaires 21.0 89.0 .191