Brain Teasers: Three Ms and More
1. Harbor
4. ___ artery
9. Roswell sightings
13. Brews
15. Prefix for sleepiness
16. Marvel comics supervillain
17. “M” tribe
19. “Dear” ones
20. Solar system models
21. “________ rioting in Africa”
23. A 17 across is one
24. Bunk
25. Kind of wheel
26. “M” creek
29. Hindu universal life principle
32. Repairman
33. “Much ___ About Nothing”
34. There may be one at Paard Hill
35. Pointed
36. “Guilty,” e.g.
37. Dash lengths
38. Drunk, in slang
39. Extract
40. Couldn’t stand
42. “Fantasy Island” prop
43. Eyeball benders
44. Hid out
48. Sight on summer sky
50. Broadcast frequency
51. Socio-cultural periods
52. Piccozzi’s, to Mobil
54. Food fish
55. Bank
56. Doofus
57. The “E” of B.P.O.E.
58. Apply, as pressure
59. Internet news feed
Down
1. Pago Pago’s place
2. Auto option
3. Romance, e.g.
4. Baseball interval
5. Used light as a weapon
6. Angers
7. Performance
8. With “to”, took a liking
9. Invisible
10. Folk lore
11. Shrek, e.g.
12. Back talk
14. Former supervisor
18. Suffix with sect
22. Frost
24. Put the whammy on
26. Played charades
27. Bad day for Caesar
28. Checked item
29. Length x width, for a rectangle
30. ___ of the Unknowns
31. “M” location
32. Seafood entree
35. BB gun
36. Inn near Prospect Point
38. Face-to-face exam
39. Consider
41. Works
42. Surgeon’s tool
44. St. Anthony, notably
45. Tool for 5 down
46. Cricketers turns to bowl
47. Island invasives
48. Formally surrender
49. ___-Altaic languages
50. Wash
53. T. ___