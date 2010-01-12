Brain Teasers: Three Ms and More

Across

1. Harbor

4. ___ artery

9. Roswell sightings

13. Brews

15. Prefix for sleepiness

16. Marvel comics supervillain

17. “M” tribe

19. “Dear” ones

20. Solar system models

21. “________ rioting in Africa”

23. A 17 across is one

24. Bunk

25. Kind of wheel

26. “M” creek

29. Hindu universal life principle

32. Repairman

33. “Much ___ About Nothing”

34. There may be one at Paard Hill

35. Pointed

36. “Guilty,” e.g.

37. Dash lengths

38. Drunk, in slang

39. Extract

40. Couldn’t stand

42. “Fantasy Island” prop

43. Eyeball benders

44. Hid out

48. Sight on summer sky

50. Broadcast frequency

51. Socio-cultural periods

52. Piccozzi’s, to Mobil

54. Food fish

55. Bank

56. Doofus

57. The “E” of B.P.O.E.

58. Apply, as pressure

59. Internet news feed





Down

1. Pago Pago’s place

2. Auto option

3. Romance, e.g.

4. Baseball interval

5. Used light as a weapon

6. Angers

7. Performance

8. With “to”, took a liking

9. Invisible

10. Folk lore

11. Shrek, e.g.

12. Back talk

14. Former supervisor

18. Suffix with sect

22. Frost

24. Put the whammy on

26. Played charades

27. Bad day for Caesar

28. Checked item

29. Length x width, for a rectangle

30. ___ of the Unknowns

31. “M” location

32. Seafood entree

35. BB gun

36. Inn near Prospect Point

38. Face-to-face exam

39. Consider

41. Works

42. Surgeon’s tool

44. St. Anthony, notably

45. Tool for 5 down

46. Cricketers turns to bowl

47. Island invasives

48. Formally surrender

49. ___-Altaic languages

50. Wash

53. T. ___