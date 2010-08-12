Brain Teasers

TRIVIA QUESTION

Match wits with the Reporter’s archives. This week’s question:

On December 3, 1981, this passage was printed in the Reporter:

“Blackboards and donated plastic-covered furniture have replaced the huge portraits and Duncan Phyfe couches and chairs. The kitchen that once prepared lavish meals for elegant dining is now full of rodents in cages being used in a state health department-sponsored tick research project.”

Which of the Island’s memorable homesteads was being described?

SOLUTIONS

November 25 Trivia question & answer:

Question: The first- and second-place female finishers in this year’s Shelter Island 10K also had respectable finishes in the 2010 New York City marathon. What country are they from?

Answer:

Both are from Ethiopia. Our 2010 10K winner, 23-year-old Buzunesh Deba, also won the 2009 10K. She finished 1st in her age group, 10th among women and 51st overall in New York City. Our 2008 10K winner Aziza Aliyu finished second to Deba in the 2009 10K. In this year’s NYC classic, the 25-year-old placed 11th in her age group, 26th among women and 143rd overall.

December 2 Crossword solution

Three Ms and More