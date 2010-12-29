Snow place like home for the holidays

Shelter Island didn’t get the big snow that stymied New York City when a blizzard blew in on December 26. Islanders saw less than a foot total, but a howling wind stayed for days.

Highway Department road crews “made out pretty well,” Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham said after the storm. Waves washed sand over one causeway, the wheelchair ramp at Crescent Beach was knocked out and a few trees were downed, he reported, but “nothing serious.” A LIPA crew was on hand, but no power outages were reported.

If you missed this first winter snow on Shelter Island, don’t despair. A chance of snow is in the forecast this weekend.



















