Bowling: Essie, Tracy & Allie take home the high honors

By Fay “the Phantom” Walker

We have three weeks of catching up to do on the ladies’ bowling scene. Essie Simovich was our ninth Bowler of the Week. Her three over-average games gave her a high handicap series of 569. Essie helped her team take all 11 from the Rockettes. The Fabulous Five took the high scratch game and series for that week.

The Odd Balls also took all 11 points. Lee Oliver and Kelly Michalak boosted their averages as well as their scores over the Guttersnipes. Archer Brown and the Warner sisters made some marks as well, but couldn’t get a shot at a win.

The Lucky Strikes took 8 points, leaving Spare Us with 3. Lucky Farragh Callahan led her team to take the most over-average series for the week.

Paint By Numbers went for 8 as well, leaving the Brick Laying Babes with 3. Paint Linda Springer took high handicap game with a 218, bringing the PbNs high-handicap-series-for-the-week honors with a 2173.

Tracy Gibbs was our 10th Bowler of the Week. She had two scores near the 200 mark, and one just above average. She had a high handicap average of 599. Tracy took four out of six individual honors for the week. Tracy and the Brick Laying Babes only took 4 points from the Odd Balls. Odd Ball Kelly Michalak took the two remaining weekly individual honors with her 228 handicap game. She had 6 spares in a row followed by one open frame.

The Rockettes took 7 points leaving the Guttersnipes with 4. The Snipes all bowled over average for the first game. Sherri Surozenski and Lynn Kay Winters were the only Rockettes to show. The ‘Ettes took the first game easily with two well-over-average scores; the second game was close. Rockettes took it by 9 pins. Cathy Driscoll and Mary Ellen Gran had matching 137s while Archer Brown hit an easy 123 for a final Snipe win.

Paint by Numbers grabbed 7 points. Spare Us took 4. Sue Klenawicus led the Spares in the first game with two open frames for a 176. Paint Mary Kanarvogel took the second game with 10 extra pins, beating the Spares by only 9 pins. Sue Klen got another 176, but a 149 from Linda Springer beat the Spares by 2 pins for a final win. The Fabulous Five walked away with 8 points while Lucky Strikes had 3 to end the week. Audrey Marshall grabbed the first game for the Fab Five with a 143, 34 pins over average. Alison Bevilacqua and Julie Fanelli hit 123 and 133 respectively for a 24-pin win for the Lucky Strikes. Audrey’s 20-pin lead won the last game for the Fabs.

Week 11 gave us Alison Bevilacqua as our Bowler of the Week. Alison hit double strikes and spares in the first game for a 131, beating Paint by Numbers by 29 pins. Farragh and Julie chipped in to help Alison take the second game by 40 pins. Allie was on her own in the last game with 4 spares for a 112. Ginny Gibbs and Donna Clark banded together for the final game. Donna’s 134 and Ginny’s 146 took the last game for the Paints.

The Babes took 7 points from Spare Us. In the first game, Traci Kannwischer went Dutch as Laura Marcello hit double spares for a Babe win. Liz Lechmanski stole the second game for Spare Us with a 143 game, 15 pins over average. Lisa Goody hit a 148 in the last game, while Tracy Gibbs had a 186 for a final Babe win.

The Guttersnipes took all 11 from Fab Five. Cathy Driscoll had an easy 123 in the first game for the win by 8 pins. Archer Brown added 39 pins to her average to take the second game. Sue Warner had a 170 to help Archer with a 49-pin win. Mary Ellen and Jan Warner joined forces in the last game with a 147 and a 125 respectively.

The Rockettes took 8 points from Odd Balls. Sherri went 28 pins over average to take the first game by 31 pins for the Rockettes. Kelly hit a 146 in the second game for the Odd Balls, beating the ‘Ettes by 7 pins. Ashley Knight and Lynn Kay joined up in the last game for a 31-pin win, ending the week with another Rockette win.





Week 11 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Odd Balls 73.5 47.5

Fabulous Five 68 53

Paint by Numbers 65 56

Guttersnipes 62 59

Brick Laying Babes 57 64

Lucky Strikes 54 67

Rockettes 53.5 67.5

Spare Us 51 70