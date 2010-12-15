Basketball: Varsity and JV fall hard to East Hampton

It was a brutal start to the Shelter Island varsity girls basketball season last week, a 47-23 loss to East Hampton at home. The JV girls didn’t fare any better against their East Hampton visitors, suffering a 41-11 rout. The games highlighted areas both teams will need to work on to improve their seasons’ outlook.





VARSITY HEATS UP IN 4TH QUARTER

The loss wasn’t encouraging for the squad, which finished last year’s regular season with a 3-8 league record. But Coach Peter Miedema saw the December 8 non-league match as a trial run. He said after the game, “It was a learning experience tonight to see what we need to work on. This is our first game, a non-league match against a very big school who’ve had a few games under their belt. You could tell that the rust was off their game and they exposed what we needed to work on before our first league game against Ross.”

Unlike their East Hampton opponents, the Indians were rusty, and that, perhaps combined with some first-game jitters, yielded plenty of missed passes and repeated unforced errors. The Indians scored just 2 points in the first quarter, compared with the Bonackers’ 14. “Two points in the first quarter is just unacceptable, that just can’t happen,” said Coach Miedema.

The girls put up another 6 points in each of the second and third quarters, and 9 before the final buzzer. Though they were out-scored by East Hampton in the first three quarters (posting 14, 14 and 11 points), they held East Hampton to 8 points in the last quarter while scoring 9 of their own.

Many of the Bonackers’ 47 points were scored on unforced turnovers, fast breaks and when the Indians defense wasn’t set up properly. But when Shelter Island players found the correct positions on plays, they showed flickers of the kind of basketball Coach Miedema hopes to see this season. “When the girls slowed down and did what they were supposed to we got some good looks at the basket … Defense was kind of a bright spot.”

Kelsey McGayhey led the Indians in scoring with 10 points. Mackenzie Needham sank a basket in the second quarter and two free throws in the last quarter. Stephanie Vecchio drilled two shots in the second quarter and Megan Mundy sank one in the fourth. Though Stacy Clark only scored 3 points (one basket and a free throw), she played an especially aggressive game despite a slight limp, and never shied from wrestling a contested ball to the floor with Bonackers players.

“They were good opponents,” East Hampton Coach Howard Wood commented after the game. “And they’re a small team. With seven girls, it’s hard, but those girls make the best of it — they put up a fight.”

“I think we’ll be very competitive in our league this year,” said Coach Miedema. “We just got to learn to make better passes and get better looks at the basket, and we’ll get more points.”

The girls hope to do a better job in their first league game, at Ross today at 6:15 p.m.

JV OUTNUMBERED, WORN DOWN

When each of the JV squad’s five players settled onto the court to prepare for the tip off, their knees were bent, their hands were at the ready and their eyes were focused on the ball.

But the view of the teams’ two benches was not as promising: there were 11 girls on the East Hampton sideline and just 1 Indians player on the Shelter Island bench.

The stark difference in numbers proved to be the JV Indian’s downfall in their December 8 match with East Hampton: “We’re just dead by the second half,” explained JV Coach Brian Doelger. “You can really see it in their faces after a while, they’re spent.”

The two teams were in a scoring stalemate, 0-0, until sophomore Saverina Chicka was fouled with just over a minute left in the first quarter and sank one of her free throws.

The lead was short-lived, however, and 26 seconds into the second quarter an East Hampton player went on a fast break to score an easy layup. As the clock ticked down, the Bonackers dramatically increased their lead, scoring 15 points by the end of the quarter and allowing the Indians just 4.

The Bonackers were subbing in five players at a time while the Indians could only relieve one, and that soon wore Shelter Island down. By the final buzzer, the score was 41-11, East Hampton.

“I think we played better defense in the first half,” Coach Doelger mentioned, but it’s hard to be in the right defensive position late in the game when fatigue sets in, he said. Conditioning will be a focus in the upcoming weeks.

“Coach [Miedema] and I were saying to them after the game, even though the score was not the outcome we wanted, we were happy with the amount of effort each kid put in.”

The JV girls play at Ross today at 4:30 p.m.