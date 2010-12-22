50 YEARS AGO

Pageant plays to enthusiastic house

It was immediately evident that the beautiful Christmas music was enjoyed by everyone. The Junior and Senior Community Christmas Choirs, led by Mrs. Elizabeth Halsey … and the solo work of Mrs. Rosemary Lucas all were expertly presented in a musical offering that is rarely equalled here. • DECEMBER 24, 1960

25 YEARS AGO

Reporter closes for Christmas

There will be no publication of the Shelter Island Reporter the day after Christmas, Thursday, December 26, [1985]. [This practice has been followed regularly and will be observed this year for the issue that would have been dated December 30, 2010.]• DECEMBER 19, 1985

10 YEARS AGO

Letter to Santa

Dear Santa, How are you? What I want for Christmas is a school set and teddy bear clothes for my teddy bear. And a CD and a picture frame and a boom box and clothes and a watch and movies and Beanie Baby’s. How are your raindeer? I hope there good and how are the Elf’s? I hope they are good too. How cold is the North Pole. I think it is very cold there. Sincerely … • DECEMBER 21, 2000