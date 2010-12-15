50 YEARS AGO

New post office is dedicated

In a simple but highly impressive ceremony here last Sunday afternoon, Shelter Island’s new post office was dedicated. … The activities began with a parade comprising the American Legion Color Guard, the Cub Scouts of Pack 56, the Brownies, the School Band and the Shelter Island Fire Department. • DECEMBER 17, 1960

25 YEARS AGO

Island school to get face-lift

The hallways of the building, which dates to 1924, and the doors in the gym wing will be painted. Repairs to library and cafeteria tables will be accomplished, and two new bookcases will be built in the library. Repairs to bathroom stalls will also be completed and several plumbing problems corrected. • DECEMBER 19, 1985

10 YEARS AGO

Agreement to preserve land

By unanimous vote, [town] board members approved the acquisition of development rights on 63 of 81 acres running from Smith Street to Bowditch Road west of North Midway Road. The agreement … will protect the land from future subdivision while allowing it to continue as a horse farm. • DECEMBER 14, 2000