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Around the Island

BACK WHEN

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50 YEARS AGO

Osprey’s Nest—Sailmakers object

Only the sailmakers are squawking over the possibility that it will be legal to power scallops within a matter of days. Prompted by East Hampton’s town fathers’ interpretation of a long-standing law, Shelter Island’s Town Board has already taken action aimed at making it legal to get an assist from the powers contained in gasoline. • DECEMBER 10, 1960

25 YEARS AGO

Card of thanks

To George and crew at IGA: This is to say thank you for cleaning up the two jars of apple sauce I dropped Thursday, December 5. I really am sorry. • DECEMBER 12, 1985

10 YEARS AGO

Where in the world

There were 10 “Where in the World” photos in this issue, a full page’s worth. The Reporter was seen on Block Island, in France (twice), at Shea Stadium, Jackson Hole, the Bahamas, Ontario, Mount Rushmore, Scotland and with a mounted cowgirl on a cattle drive from Billings, Montana to Lovell, Wyoming. • DECEMBER 7, 2000