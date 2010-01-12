50 YEARS AGO

Fire emergency rescue truck delivered

A new emergency truck [was] delivered to the Shelter Island Fire Department last week. The $5,000 ton-and-a-half vehicle replaced [the] 1927 Hudson now destined to become a hose carrier. • DECEMBER 3, 1960

25 YEARS AGO

Evidence of oil spill found in Mashomack

Island fishermen know The Race as a passage off Fisher’s Island where the bluefish weigh in at over 12 pounds. Today it is a spreading pool of light machine and heavy industrial fuel oil that spilled from a sunken 240-foot barge Friday, November 22 … On Shelter Island, Michael Laspia, manager of the Mashomack Preserve, found a dead red-breasted merganser (commonly known as a sheldrake) on the beach Monday, December 2. The duck had died of exposure as a result of its oil-soaked feathers. • DECEMBER 5, 1985

10 YEARS AGO

Outdoors with Jason Shields

I saw two huge bucks square off in my headlights the other night. One of them had a nice eight-point rack but he appeared to be the loser as he ran off to leave the other buck stomping and snorting for my entertainment. • NOVEMBER 30, 2000