Update: Final vote count shows Bishop won by 592 votes

The final vote count in the 1st District race for Congress shows incumbent Tim Bishop (D-Southampton) defeated Republican challenger Randy Altschuler by 592 votes, according to the Bishop campaign.

The final tally saw Mr. Bishop receive 98,316 votes to 97,723 counted for the St. James businessman.

Mr. Bishop won by just .3 percent of the total vote.

Editor’s note: Below is Wednesday’s coverage of Mr. Altschuler’s concession:

Republican challenger Randy Altschuler conceded Wednesday morning in his bid to unseat Democratic Congressman Tim Bishop, who will go on to a fifth two-year term in Washington -— the first time in more than 30 years that an East End congressman will have served more than four terms.

The announcement came with Mr. Bishop (D-Southampton) ahead of the St. James businessman by 263 votes in the First District race after a long process that saw both campaigns battle it out in courts for more than a month after Election Day.

“After consulting with my family and campaign staff, I am ending my campaign and offering congratulations to Congressman Tim Bishop on his victory,” Mr. Altschuler said in a press release.

He continued: “Although Newsday, the New York Times and the Bishop campaign have all called for a hand recount of all the ballots cast on Election Day, I will not support such an action as I feel its cost will place an unnecessary burden on the taxpayers of Suffolk County.”

With Mr. Bishop up consistently by about 250 votes during the count of 11,500 absentee ballots, and the number of contested ballots being whittled down by the day — through either concessions or a judge’s orders — Mr. Altschuler’s chances for a turnaround were fading.

Counting of the remaining ballots by the Suffolk County Board of Elections was expected to begin after Mr. Altschuler formally withdrew his pending ballot challenges, with certification of Mr. Bishop’s win to follow.

Mr. Altschuler thanked his supporters and the voters of Suffolk County. “You proved that every vote does count and why it is so important that all Americans participate in our electoral process.”

“I entered this race because I was worried about the future of our nation. The problems America faces are many and will not be easily solved. I plan to stay active in politics and continue to speak out on the issues that affect the residents of Suffolk County, our state and our nation. Those issues include high taxes, runaway spending and an ever-growing deficit. I intend to play an active role in building the Republican and Conservative Party voices in both Suffolk County and New York State.”