Brain Teasers

TRIVIA QUESTION

About 30 years ago, “a young Parisian couple with a 13-year-old daughter” took an ad in the Reporter. What were they looking for?

SOLUTIONS

December 9 Trivia question & answer:





Question:

On December 3, 1981, this passage was printed in the Reporter:

“Blackboards and donated plastic-covered furniture have replaced the huge portraits and Duncan Phyfe couches and chairs. The kitchen that once prepared lavish meals for elegant dining is now full of rodents in cages being used in a state health department-sponsored tick research project.”

Which of the Island’s memorable homesteads was being described?

Answer:

Mashomack’s Manor House. Visitors to its Holiday Open House last Saturday will have noticed some changes!

December 16 Word Search solution:

Winter Visitors