2011 tax bills coming soon

Tax bills will soon be coming to a Post Office box near you. And depending on your individual assessment and exemptions, your bill will likely be higher than last year’s bill.

Receiver of Taxes Nancy Kotula released the anticipated 2010-2011 tax rate schedule this week prior to an anticipated Suffolk County approval of the tax warrant.

The combined tax payments for Town of Shelter Island residents will be over $17,130,000.

Individual property owners will be billed at a rate of $5.6832 per $1,000 of assessed value. For Dering Harbor residents, the rate is 5.3388 per $1,000.

That means that a Shelter Island resident with a property valued at $1 million dollars can expect to pay $5,683.20 in taxes.

The overall rate is up about 9 percent compared to the 2009-2010 rate of 5.1806. For 2008-2009, the rate was 5.0632.

The tax bills charge for levies imposed by the Shelter Island School, the Shelter Island Library, the Town of Shelter Island, Suffolk County, the Shelter Island Fire District and the New York State MTA.