WHAT’S HAPPENING

SUGAR PLUM FAIR

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Sugar Plum Fair in Fellowship Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 27. Holiday items will be available for purchase, including home-baked goods, handmade decorations, centerpieces and ornaments. A light lunch will be available for shoppers to purchase.

LEGION HOLIDAY HOURS

The American Legion will be open over the Thanksgiving weekend — Friday and Saturday nights, November 26 and 27, from 5:30 p.m. The bar will be open and snacks will be on hand. The alleys will be set up for open bowling as well.

RAPTORS!

Mashomack Preserve will host a live bird presentation on Saturday, November 27 from 1 to 2 p.m. A naturalist from Theodore Roosevelt Sanctuary will introduce participants to several living raptors for an up close and personal look. The program is free for members of the Nature Conservancy, $4 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to reserve a place.

HOLIDAY GREENS WORKSHOP

The Garden Club of Shelter Island will hold a decorating workshop for everyone in the community in St. Mary’s Parish Hall on Wednesday, December 1. The program is designed for those who would like to learn how to create holiday home decorations or gifts. The greens will be provided by the club but bring your own tools. Additional decorating items will be available from the Ways & Means table. This will be a festive occasion and the last Garden Club event of the year. For more information, contact the event chair, Beverly Cahill, at 749-0238.

ST. NICHOLAS DAY FAIR

Enjoy the famous Cookie Walk, have homemade soup and sandwiches at the Christmas Café, and shop for gifts at the annual St. Nicholas Fair in the Parish Hall at St. Mary’s Church on Saturday, December 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The café is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Take a chance on the raffle, too. Prizes include a case of wine, Metropolitan opera tickets and North Fork Theatre tickets.

ONE-DAY-ONLY BOOK SALE

The Shelter Island Library’s holiday book sale will be held on Saturday, November 27, this Thanksgiving weekend, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the lower level.

ACROSS THE MOAT

CELEBRATING CHANUKAH

Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor will begin its celebration of Chanukah this year with the lighting of the large Menorah on Long Wharf on Wednesday, December 1 at 5 p.m. The annual Temple Chanukah party will be held on Saturday, December 4. Following the Havdalah service at 5 p.m. and lighting of the Menorah, there will be homemade latkes and traditional jelly doughnuts, Chanukah stories, songs and dreidel games. The community is invited to attend with children, along with Temple members and guests. There is no charge. For more information, call 725-0904.

AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

The Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will host the Marx Brothers film, “Monkey Business,” on Saturday, November 27 at 8 p.m. and will conclude its Musical Sundays series with the 1954 Hollywood musical, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” on November 28 at 7 p.m. The film stars Howard Keel, Russ Tamblyn and Jane Powell.

Errol Flynn Week will kick off on Thursday and Friday, December 2 and 3, at 8 p.m. with “The Sea Hawk” and the 1938 version of “Robin Hood.”

Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

Jupiter and its moons, and Uranus and Neptune will be visible, weather permitting, on a guided tour of the night sky, conducted by the Custer Institute & Observatory on Saturday, November 27 from 7 p.m. to midnight. A donation of $5 is suggested for adults and $3 for children under 14. The institute is located on 1115 Main Bayview Road in Southold. To check on the weather conditions for viewing, call 765-2626.

AT CANIO’S CAFE…

Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor will host writer Jane Julianelli on Friday, November 26 at 6 p.m. Ms. Julianelli will discuss her book, “The Naked Shoe,” an illustrated biography of the life and work of her mother, Mabel Julianelli, the Coty Award-winning celebrated shoe couturier.

ARF ON THE MOVE

The ARF Thrift and Treasure Shop is temporarily moving and will be located in Wainscott at the old Plitt Ford dealership, effective Friday, November 26. Meanwhile the Sagaponack shop will undergo a major expansion and renovation. The new shop, with affordable gifts for the holiday on sale, will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. It will return to Sagaponack next May.

KIDSTREET PRESENTS

The musical, “Amber Brown Is Not A Crayon,” will be performed at the Bay Street Theatre on Sag Harbor’s Long Wharf on Friday, November 26 at 1 and 3 p.m. The show is geared for grades 1 to 4 and tells the story of Amber, who is having what may be the worst possible year of her life. Tickets cost $12 for kids, $15 for adults. Call the box office at 725-9500.