WHAT’S HAPPENING

CUB SCOUTS COAT DRIVE

If coats and jackets you no longer wear are taking up space in your closet, donate them to the Shelter Island Cub Scout Coat Drive. Donations will be given to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, which will be distributing them to Long Island kids and adults. Donation boxes are located in the Shelter Island School lobby and K-4 wing, Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church, Our Lady of the Isle Church, St. Mary’s Church and Town Hall.

Winter hats, gloves and scarves are also welcome but please deliver them in a closed plastic bag.

BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

The Shelter Island Youth Center is organizing a Lt. Joey Theinert Memorial Three-on-Three Basketball Tournament, which will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 27 in the school gym.

Registration costs $15 per team and proceeds will go to the Theinert Scholarship Fund. Each team should include from 3 to 6 players, one high school student, one person out of high school and a female player. Call Youth Center Director Ian Kanarvogel by November 23 at 387-1024 or email him at siyouth@optimum.net.

LEGION MEMORIAL INPUT

American Legion Post 281 is looking for community input about the memorial area in front of Legion Hall as well as a permanent memorial display in the basement honoring the eight Islanders killed in action since World War II. Legion members are preparing to add a plaque rock to recognize Islanders who have served since Vietnam. The post would appreciate hearing from members of the community; ideas can be sent to P.O. Box 2021 in the Center or passed on to any Legion officer or member.

ADULT COMPUTER CLASSES

“Introduction to Word Processing,” the third in the monthly series of adult computer classes at the Shelter Island Library, will be held on Friday, November 19 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The class is free; for more information, call the library at 749-0042.

CIGAR BOX MEMENTOS

To mark the 50th anniversary of Harper Lee’s novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Island artist Jackie Black created her cigar box project, on view in the display case at the Shelter Island Library through the end of this month. In the novel, the protagonist Scout collects objects from her childhood in an old cigar box. Jackie invited three other Shelter Islanders to join her in collecting their own items representing a 10-year-old’s memories and describing them. Visitors to the library will see those four distinctive childhood experiences, bringing to life Harper Lee’s prototype of decades ago.

LEAGUE MEETING

Everyone is welcome to attend the monthly meeting of the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 20 on the lower level of the Shelter Island Library.

ACROSS THE MOAT

‘PROOF’ AT ROSS SCHOOL

David Auburn’s Pulitzer prize-winning play, “Proof,” will be performed at the Ross School at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, November 19 and 20 — the first full-length production of the Ross School Theater Club, which was started last year by Shelter Islander and Ross student Juliet Garrett. The production is completely student run — directed, acted and produced by students. A donation of $10 is suggested to support the Theater Club.

THANKS-GIVING CONCERT

East End organists and musicians are getting together for the third annual “Thanks-Giving” concert, showcasing the historic pipe organ at the Cutchogue United Methodist Church on Main Road in Cutchogue. The concert will be held on Sunday, November 21 at 3 p.m. A free-will offering will help with the organ’s on-going restoration.

FELINE ADOPT-A-THON

The Animal Rescue Fund will hold its fall feline Adopt-a-Thon and Fair at the Southampton Elks Lodge, 605 Country Road, on Saturday, November 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cats and kittens will be available for adoption and will be micro-chipped, neutered and up to date on vaccines. For more information, call 537-0400, ext. 207.

HARVEST GOSPEL CONCERTS

The East End Arts Council is hosting the 24th annual Harvest Gospel Concert Series at three locations on the East End — today, Thursday, November 18 at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church, Friday, November 19 at the Old Whaler’s Church in Sag Harbor and Saturday, November 20 at Friendship Baptist Church in Flanders. Performances are at 8 p.m., free and open to the public.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute on Main Bayview Road in Southold will be open on Saturday, November 20 from 9:30 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting, for guided tours of the night sky through the observatory’s powerful telescopes. The suggested donation is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 14. To check on weather conditions, call 765-2626.