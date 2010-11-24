Weddings: Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Hoffmann

The marriage of Chastity Faith Lanham of Varina, Virginia, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell E. Lanham of Varina, to Joseph James Hoffmann of Fredericksburg, Virginia, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Hoffmann of Shelter Island, took place June 19, 2010 at Union Chapel in the Grove on Shelter Island. Reverend Dan Harris and Father Peter DeSanctis officiated.

The bride is the granddaughter of Ora Lee Gillend of Varina and the late Ernest Gillend and the late William and Bertha Lanham of Varina. The groom is the grandson of Williette Piccozzi of Shelter Island and the late Joseph Piccozzi, and of Charles and Caroline Hoffmann of Shelter Island.

The matron of honor was Sheena Griffin of Varina, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids included Carol-anne Hoffmann and Evelyn Hoffmann, both of Shelter Island and sisters of the groom, and Emily Fry of Sunnyside, New York and Megan Ronan of Sayreville, New Jersey, both friends of the bride. Alexis Grace Griffin of Varina, niece of the bride, was flower girl. Victoria Brandis, friend of the bride, and Kristen Webb, cousin of the bride, served as readers during the ceremony.

George W. Hoffmann of Shelter Island, brother of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were Sean Bhatty of Annandale, Virginia, Nathan Brzozowski of Hoboken, New Jersey, Travis Grilli of Smithtown, and Chris Holmes of New York City, all friends of the groom.

The bride graduated from the University of Mary Washington with a B.A. in historic preservation and from Virginia Commonwealth University with a master’s degree in urban and regional planning. She is a consultant with Compusearch Software Systems, Inc. The groom is a graduate of the University of Mary Washington with a B.S. degree in computer science. He is a systems administrator at Zope Corporation.

The couple honeymooned in Bermuda and reside in Fredericksburg, Virginia.