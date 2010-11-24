‘Voices from the Vault’ returns just in time for the holidays

“Voices from the Vault — In Performance,” written and directed by Carol Galligan, will return to the “stage” at the Havens House on Saturday, December 4, just in time for the holidays. As in the past, the program will include some previously presented material and much that is new.

Islanders will be able to relive our experience of the Revolutionary War as in past programs. But for the first time the audience will hear the reminiscences of Milton Sherman, head of the Shelter Island School Board, as he fought his way through the 1938 hurricane to shepherd the Island children to safety. Other new material includes wartime meetings with George Washington, the fashions worn at a White House party with Dolly Madison and excerpts from the logs of whaling ships berthed on the East End — “attacked by pirates,” “struck by a whale and sank in minutes,” — blockade runners and rebel privateers.

In addition to the evening performance at 7 p.m., an afternoon event is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. featuring a dialogue with the actors, each of whom will perform at least one of their evening pieces. Tickets for the evening are $60 per person; for the afternoon, $10, $8 for students. Reservations can be made by calling 749-0025. Proceeds benefit the Shelter Island Historical Society.