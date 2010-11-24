Town & County: Taylor cabin gets grant





A state matching grant of $110,600 is earmarked for use in restoring the Smith-Taylor cabin on Taylor’s Island, Town of Shelter Island and New York State officials announced this week.





The Environmental Protection Fund monies are being reserved by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation as part of the 2010-11 municipal grant round.

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty said that the matching funds would come from the Taylor’s Island Foundation and the trust left by Gregory Taylor as well as in-kind services from volunteers and the Highway Department.

P.A.T. Hunt, chair of the town’s Taylor’s Island Committee, got word of the grant on Tuesday, which happened to be her birthday. “The timing is perfect,” she said. “Now supporters making year-end donations can double their gift to Taylor’s Island with this matching grant!” For more on efforts at Taylor’s Island, go online to taylorsisland.org.

This was the third year in a row the town had applied for the parks grant. The state awarded a total of 13.4 million for parks, historic preservation and heritage projects statewide. Over 250 groups applied for the funds.