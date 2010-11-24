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Town & County: Legislator lauds library

By Barbara Pfanz


COURTESY SHELTER ISLAND LIBRARY | Library trustees Linda Kofmehl (far left) and Jo-Ann Robotti (far right) join Director Denise DiPaolo as she receives a proclamation from Legislator Ed Romaine at a reception on November 20.

Suffolk County Legislator Edward Romaine celebrated with the Board  of  Trustees  of  the  Shelter  Island  Public Library and donors working to renovate the lower level of the library at a special reception on November 20.


Legislator  Romaine  complimented  the  Shelter  Island    Library  for  being  part  of  the  “American  Dream,”  offering  “opportunity,  education,  self-help  and  lifelong  learning”  to  the  entire  community  of  Shelter  Island  since  1886.

To  date,  almost  $50,000  has been contributed by top donors, called the Leadership Circle. The  goal  is to raise $575,000,  which  will  cover  costs  associated  with  refitting  the  entire  lower  level  to  accommodate  more  programming  space,  quiet  study  space,  shelving  space  and  possibly  a  small  gallery  area.

Pledges  of  $90,000  have  also  been  received,  which  will  be  paid  when  the  halfway  mark  to  the  goal  is  reached.

Library  Director  Denise  DiPaolo  thanked Mr. Romaine for his support and that of the many donors working to improve public access to the library.

For more information, visit  the  library  or  the  library’s  website  shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.