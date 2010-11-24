Town & County: Legislator lauds library





Suffolk County Legislator Edward Romaine celebrated with the Board of Trustees of the Shelter Island Public Library and donors working to renovate the lower level of the library at a special reception on November 20.





Legislator Romaine complimented the Shelter Island Library for being part of the “American Dream,” offering “opportunity, education, self-help and lifelong learning” to the entire community of Shelter Island since 1886.

To date, almost $50,000 has been contributed by top donors, called the Leadership Circle. The goal is to raise $575,000, which will cover costs associated with refitting the entire lower level to accommodate more programming space, quiet study space, shelving space and possibly a small gallery area.

Pledges of $90,000 have also been received, which will be paid when the halfway mark to the goal is reached.

Library Director Denise DiPaolo thanked Mr. Romaine for his support and that of the many donors working to improve public access to the library.

For more information, visit the library or the library’s website shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.